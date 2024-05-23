Castrol lubricants unveils new identity with clear strategic priorities

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 4:49 PM

The year 2024 marks a momentous 125th anniversary milestone for Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, and part of the bp group. As the global brand celebrates its 125th year, Castrol is the title sponsor for the Emirates Drifting Championship.

Castrol has also unveiled a special 125-year commemorative logo that will be used throughout 2024 in events and sponsorships across the world.

Already in action

The world of mobility is changing, and Castrol has the potential to help drive that change. To signal this change and reflect its new direction, Castrol refreshed its iconic brand in 2023.

Today, Castrol lubricants alongside their national distributor Central Trading Company who are a member of the prestigious Al Rostamani Group launched the new identity of Castrol to their premium customers. With the ‘Upward’ pillar of its strategy, Castrol will support its industrial customers to create more efficiencies, boost productivity, deliver circularity and drive value. Castrol serves the automotive, machinery manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, and wind sectors and in 2023, partnered with SKF to introduce its ‘Oil as a Service’ offer for the metalworking industry. This enables re-use of the lubricant fluid, reducing consumption while improving machine performance. Robert Gerritsen, general manager, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan concludes: "As we celebrate 125 years, Castrol is not just reflecting on the past but charting a course for the future. Our 'Onward, Upward, Forward' strategy embodies our dedication to accelerating our customers’ progress, helping them to face the challenges of tomorrow. We aim to grow our core business in new ways, using our cutting-edge technology and our trusted global brand to stay at the forefront of our sector. We’re developing more circular offers to help customers achieve their sustainability goals and exploring exciting new growth opportunities beyond lubricants. It’s a privilege to take Castrol’s 125-year-old iconic brand forward to serve the changing needs of customers and set our business up for future success."

"In UAE, we are delighted to participate with Castrol towards the celebration of 125th anniversary, which represents an exciting chapter for our company," said Mohamed Aqel, GM of Central Trading Company, "Our leadership position in the UAE is a reflection of the brand preference, and our refreshed strategy reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success."