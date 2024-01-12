Castrol EDGE lubricants, the most preferred engine oil brand in the Emirates Drifting Championship

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 1:43 PM

The 2024 marks a momentous 125th anniversary milestone for Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, and part of the bp group. As the global brand celebrates its 125th year, Castrol is the title sponsor for the Emirates Drifting Championship.

Castrol has also unveiled a special 125-year commemorative logo that will be used throughout 2024 in events and sponsorships across the world.

Already in action

The world of mobility is changing, and Castrol has the potential to help drive that change. To signal this change and reflect its new direction, Castrol refreshed its iconic brand in 2023.

Under the ‘Onward’ pillar of its strategy, Castrol has already launched a range of advanced Castrol ON EV Fluids, including EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases. The growing market for electric vehicles will most likely co-exist with the continued demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrids for many years. Castrol aims to keep helping ICE and hybrid vehicles be more efficient, while aiming to lead the way in EV Fluids.

With the ‘Upward’ pillar of its strategy, Castrol will support its industrial customers to create more efficiencies, boost productivity, deliver circularity and drive value. Castrol serves the automotive, machinery manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, and wind sectors and in 2023, partnered with SKF to introduce its ‘Oil as a Service’ offer for the metalworking industry. This enables re-use of the lubricant fluid, reducing consumption while improving machine performance.

Castrol also entered a research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Media Lab to support its AstroAnt Payload Program. AstroAnts are a miniature robotic swarm designed to perform tasks on the surfaces of spacecraft, rovers, and landers. Castrol’s space-grade industrial lubricants used on the AstroAnt are designed to withstand the extreme lunar environment.

Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol, said: "As we celebrate 125 years, Castrol is not just reflecting on the past but charting a course for the future. Our 'Onward, Upward, Forward' strategy embodies our dedication to accelerating our customers’ progress, helping them to face the challenges of tomorrow. We aim to grow our core business in new ways, using our cutting-edge technology and our trusted global brand to stay at the forefront of our sector. We’re developing more circular offers to help customers achieve their sustainability goals and exploring exciting new growth opportunities beyond lubricants. It’s a privilege to take Castrol’s 125-year-old iconic brand forward to serve the changing needs of customers and set our business up for future success."

"In Middle East, we are delighted to be playing our part towards the celebration of 125th anniversary of Castrol, which represents an exciting chapter for our company," said Robert Gerritsen, general manager, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Pakistan. "Our leadership position in Middle East is a reflection of the brand preference, and our refreshed strategy reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success."