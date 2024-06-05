Canadian University Dubai partners with Global University Systems Canada to create pathways to medical schools
Agreement provides BSc in Public Health graduates with direct entry to North American medicine programmes
Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has signed a ground-breaking agreement with Global University Systems Canada, to provide students with a structured pathway to enter one of three medical schools in North America. Under the partnership, graduates of CUD's Bachelor of Science in Public Health degree programmes will have the unique opportunity to earn direct entry into Saba University School of Medicine (SABA), Medical University of the Americas (MUA), or St. Matthew's University School of Medicine (SMU). The collaboration marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the UAE, the GCC and the MENA region.
The new pathway opportunity comes following a comprehensive mapping exercise, demonstrating the curriculum and learning outcomes of CUD's Bachelor of Science in Public Health programmes align with the three schools' requirements for pre-medicine education. As part of the agreement, eligible graduates embarking on their medical studies directly from CUD can qualify for scholarship awards from $25,000 up to $93,000. Students will undertake a four-year programme from foundation studies through to hospital practice, ultimately enabling them to earn medical residencies in North America.
The collaboration was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between university chancellor, Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, and Cyndi McLeod, CEO of Global University Systems Canada. The ceremony was staged in front of Prof Karim Chelli, president and vice chancellor of CUD, Chuck Furey, executive vice president of Global University Systems Canada, university faculty, staff and invited guests.
Following the signing ceremony, McLeod commented, "This is a landmark partnership that will contribute to increasing the capacity of the medical profession across the globe. There is currently a worldwide shortage of over 7 million healthcare workers, and this deficit is expected to increase in the coming years. By providing Canadian University Dubai Public Health graduates with this seamless pathway to complete their medical studies in North America, we are supporting the growth of the next generation of qualified physicians. Wherever they choose to practice, they will have a vital role to play in building the future of global healthcare."
The three participating medical schools have a longstanding reputation for academic and accreditation excellence, small class sizes, and hands-on experiential learning that is essential for the employability of medical school graduates. Medical University of the Americas is renowned for providing education on par with US and Canadian medical schools, while St. Matthew's University School of Medicine has a track record of providing quality, affordable medical and veterinary education for over 25 years. Saba University School of Medicine is accredited by the Netherlands, making it the only medical school in the Caribbean to hold European accreditation.
Each institution has extensive partnerships with hospitals throughout the US and Canada that are approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, supporting clinical rotation across North America and the attainment of medical residency. This critical milestone in a medical student's career will provide further specialised training in the medical field of choice in the US or Canada, following their graduation from medical school.
Creating an accessible and affordable route for students aspiring to join medical schools, this agreement represents a unique addition to CUD's portfolio of pathways to North American education. Leading the development of the agreement, Dr Aseel Takshe, chair of department and associate professor in public health, said: "This partnership will prepare our students to make a difference in improving patient outcomes. We need more guardians of health especially doctors who are at the forefront of healthcare. Through this partnership, CUD shows commitment to the 'We the UAE 2031 vision' which aims to accelerate the growth in healthcare, sustainability, and other sectors."
With the agreement in place for an initial five-year period, students enrolling in Public Health programmes for the forthcoming academic year will have the opportunity to continue onto medical studies in North America.
