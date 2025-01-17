Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics open doors to enhance community health and well-being

The Canadian Specialist Hospital proudly announces the grand opening of its new clinics at Al Ghurair Centre, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver high-quality, accessible healthcare services to the UAE community.

The state-of-the-art facilities will be officially inaugurated by Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Health Cooperation, and Mohammed Rashed Al Falasi, chairman of Canadian Specialist Hospital. This initiative underscores the hospital’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of individuals across the region.

With more than two decades of trusted healthcare expertise, the Canadian Specialist Hospital remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the community. The new clinics will focus on preventive care, chronic disease management, and wellness programmes, ensuring that care is not only accessible but also tailored to the UAE’s diverse population.

Offering services across 16 specialised medical fields, affordable checkup packages, and a multilingual team, the clinics are designed to provide a seamless and personalized healthcare experience under one roof.

Dr Kazim said: "The opening of the Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics at Al Ghurair Centre is a commendable step toward strengthening Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure. By bringing high-quality medical services closer to the community, this initiative aligns perfectly with our shared vision of ensuring access to world-class healthcare for all residents. Projects like these exemplify our collective commitment to fostering a healthier and more vibrant society." Al Falasi added: "At Canadian Specialist Hospital, we are driven by the belief that healthcare should be both exceptional and accessible to everyone. The opening of these clinics is a proud moment for us as we bring comprehensive and compassionate care closer to the community. Our philosophy, ‘Health with a Heart – Because Your Well-being is Our Mission,’ remains at the core of everything we do." Dr Mohanad Qahwash, chief medical officer of Canadian Specialist Hospital, highlighted the strategic importance of the new clinics: "The launch of our new clinic at Al Ghurair Centre represents a crucial step in our expansion strategy. It demonstrates our steadfast commitment to delivering top-quality healthcare to individuals and families across the UAE. By extending our reach, we aim to not only bring our trusted services closer to the community but also address the growing healthcare demands of a rapidly evolving population."

The Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics are poised to play a transformative role in shaping a healthier future for the UAE. With a patient-centric approach and innovative solutions, the clinics will set a new benchmark in providing compassionate, comprehensive, and world-class healthcare.