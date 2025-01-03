C-Hub Transforms Traditional Education with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystem and Robot Assistants

The Indian education system has undergone a technological transformation over the years and a native Ed-tech company has rendered students a unique experience. C-Hub has recently launched a new AI-powered learning system that combines virtual reality and robotics to create an innovative learning session. After nine years in the industry, this launch marks C-Hub's most significant innovation yet.









The Ed-tech learning system offers an intuitive new platform called the Personalised Campus Moulding System. It uses advanced technology to transform how students learn. The system is a combination of diverse AI-powered student assessment tools. “Our personalised moulding system empowers students with hands-on virtual reality training, teaching robots, and intelligent software that adapts to each student's learning speed,” comments KC Muhammed Shamveel, the founder of C-Hub.

The AI-powered ed-tech ecosystem offers a collection of innovative features. For instance, the C-Hub Store assists students with VR-enabled tours of different career segments. While the C-lab conducts AI-powered psychometric tests for students, instructed by humanoid robots, the Mentors Cafe lets students receive direct guidance from industry experts.

Furthermore, the DESIRE VR Station lets students explore various career paths through virtual reality. Conversely, the C-Theatre builds an interactive space, allowing students to engage with professionals in real-time.

C-Hub has extended its reach to industrial collaborations and international universities through its digital arm — The Epics. This platform offers comprehensive services to students, accessible 24/7 through mobile and web apps. It includes a knowledge bank and learning modules with entertainment features, and personal guidance tools. With C-Hub, the founder aims to solve a crucial challenge in education: making learning more engaging while ensuring it remains practical and career-focused. “By using advanced technology, we help students understand their strengths, explore career options, and develop necessary skills,” explains Shamveel. This future-centric ed-tech platform features programmes essential for entrepreneurship development and real-world training. The entrepreneur is working to bridge the gap between education and employment.

C-Hub's platform launch represents a significant step forward in Indian education technology. It demonstrates how AI, virtual reality, and robotics can be combined to create a more effective learning experience. The company continues to develop its platform by leveraging technology to empower students for a successful future.