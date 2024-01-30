Bu Abdullah extends profound gratitude to Cambodia and prime minister Hun Manet

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 4:56 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 4:57 PM

Renowned Emirati business leader, Dr Bu Abdullah, extends his heartfelt appreciation to the Republic of Cambodia for the warm reception and hospitality he received during his recent visit. The visit was marked by significant interactions with key figures, including prime minister Hun Manet and Datuk Okhna Othsman Hassan, president of Muslims Development Foundation and State Secretary for Labor and Vocational Training.

Dr Bu Abdullah expressed his honour at having the opportunity to convey his greetings to prime minister Hun Manet and the entire Cambodian government. The warm welcome extended to him during his stay showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and the generosity of its people.

A highlight of the visit was the insightful discussion with Datuk Okhna Othsman Hassan. The president of Muslims Development Foundation and State Secretary for Labor and Vocational Training engaged in dialogues with Bu Abdullah on various matters of interest, covering areas that hold significance for both Cambodia and Bu Abdullah's philanthropic initiatives.

The discussions were described by Dr Bu Abdullah as 'truly enlightening and inspiring', emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing common challenges and fostering positive change. The philanthropist commended Cambodia for its commitment to development, particularly in areas related to labour and vocational training, expressing his admiration for the strides the country has made.

He also expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the people of Cambodia. He highlighted the beauty of the country and the lasting friendships formed during his stay. The philanthropist acknowledged the knowledge gained through cultural exchanges and emphasised the importance of building bridges between nations.

In a statement, Dr Bu Abdullah said: "My visit to Cambodia has been an unforgettable experience, thanks to the kindness and warmth of its people. I am grateful for the meaningful discussions with Datuk Okhna Othsman Hassan and for the insights gained during our time together. Cambodia's commitment to development is commendable, and I am optimistic about the potential for collaboration in the future."

Dr Bu Abdullah looks forward to further engagement with Cambodia, fostering partnerships that contribute to the mutual growth and development. He extends his deepest thanks to the government of Cambodia and its honourable people for an enriching and unforgettable experience, marking a milestone in the ongoing efforts towards global cooperation and understanding.

— Vaishali Sanjay is a co founder and editor at MICE Experts FZE.