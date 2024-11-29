BSA Media Trading Group appoints Sheikh Mana as chairman

Blue Shield Advertising Media Trading (BSA) has announced the appointment of Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum as the chairman of the company. This significant partnership underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and positions it for greater expansion in outdoor advertising across the UAE, aligning with Dubai’s vision as a global leader in the advertising sector.

Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum commented on this milestone, stating: "We are committed to achieving a transformative shift in the advertising field. By leveraging the expertise and resources of Blue Shield Advertising (BSA), we aim to drive positive market changes and introduce projects that resonate with Dubai’s prestigious global standing. With the support of our visionary leadership, we are well-equipped to realise this ambitious vision."

Wissam Traboulsi, founder and CEO of Blue Shield Media Advertising Trading Group (BSA), commented "We are honoured to welcome Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum as our Chairman. His invaluable guidance and vision will propel Blue Shield Advertising to new heights." "Sheikh Mana brings a forward-thinking vision, exceptional leadership, and a passion for innovation that aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the standards of outdoor advertising in the UAE. Together, we will expand our portfolio and continue delivering quality-driven solutions to our clients and partners," Traboulsi added. Sheikh Mana, known for his distinguished career in both academic and military fields, brings invaluable expertise and a deep commitment to excellence, further strengthening BSA’s leadership in the market.

Looking ahead, the company plans to announce new initiatives, including the addition of prime advertising locations across Dubai and the creation of employment opportunities for specialised talents in the industry.