Britts Imperial University College and University of London partner to offer cutting-edge bachelor's programmes in UAE

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:31 PM

Britts Imperial University College has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of London to introduce top-tier academic programmes in the UAE. This partnership will enable students to access world-class education locally. The signing ceremony took place at Britts Imperial University College and was attended by prominent figures including Alistair Jarvis CBE, pro-vice chancellor (partnerships and governance) of the University of London; Vinit Rughani, co-founder of Britts Imperial University College; and Santhosh Krishnan, CEO of Big Academy. Prospective students, parents, and key stakeholders were also present at the event.

Britts Imperial University College will offer BSc computer science with specialisations in AI and machine learning, games development, data science, and virtual reality with academic direction provided by Goldsmiths, University of London. Additionally, BSc Business Administration with specialisations in International Business, Marketing, and Human Resources will be offered with academic direction from Royal Holloway, University of London. These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive global job market.

Jarvis highlighted the University of London's focus on job-oriented programmes. "Our programmes are designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive global job market," he said. Rughani emphasised the commitment to affordable, high-quality education. "We strive to make world-class education accessible, enabling students to excel both locally and globally," he remarked. Krishnan hailed the partnership as a significant milestone. "This collaboration with the University of London will elevate our academic offerings and provide students with exceptional learning experiences," he stated. Krishnan has played a pivotal role in establishing this partnership with the prestigious university. His vision, as the head of this initiative, is to introduce a unique programme that empowers the youth in the UAE to secure high-paying jobs and build robust careers.

The ceremony featured a robotics exhibition, where the 'Smart Farming' project won the award for best robotic project, highlighting the students' creativity and technical skills. Britts Imperial University College plans to launch these programmes at their Sharjah campus in September, providing students in the UAE with globally recognised degrees and promising career opportunities.

The MoU heralds a new era in the UAE's education landscape, offering premier education in emerging fields and nurturing skilled professionals.