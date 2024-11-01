British Orchard Nursery opens a new community nursery at Emirates Hills

Dr Vandana Gandhi, founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery; Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association; Sabrin Al Zarooni, senior awareness specialist at Dubai Police; and Shaikha Al Kaabi, manager at Dubai Municipality, at the inauguration.

Providing access to high-quality preschool education and daycare facilities, British Orchard Nursery (BON) has opened its newest branch at The Lakes, Emirates Hills.

As the country’s largest and most awarded preschool chain, with 35 branches across the UAE and UK, BON has ambitious expansion plans, including the opening of more nurseries and the teacher training centre growth in the coming months with partnerships in new communities and corporations.

This opening also marks the launch of a pioneering initiative: the comprehensive ‘Parent Engagement Programme’ (PEP). This programme positions BON as the foremost preschool chain in the country to introduce such an innovative approach, aimed at equipping parents and caregivers with positive parenting skills, building strong parent-school partnerships, and fostering community collaboration to enhance the learning outcomes of young children.

Dr Vandana Gandhi, founder and CEO of British Orchard Nursery, remarked: “Our newest nursery at Emirates Hills is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of Dubai’s elite communities as they continue to grow and evolve. We recognise the pressing demand for high-quality care and education that families, particularly mothers, seek for their little ones. Our mission has always been to be at the heart of local communities, providing parents with a safe, secure, and nurturing environment that fosters their children’s growth and development. This dedication positions us as the leading provider of early years education in the UAE and the preferred educational partner for government entities and corporates with whom we have collaborated for many years, including our esteemed 15-year partnership with RTA, Dubai Municipality, Dewa, HCT, and others.”

Dr Vandana Gandhi officiated the inauguration event, which was attended by distinguished guests, including Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association; Sabrin Al Zarooni, senior awareness specialist at Dubai Police; and Shaikha Al Kaabi, manager at Dubai Municipality. The event also welcomed other prominent officials from Dubai Customs and Public Prosecution, along with corporate leaders, parents, teachers, and staff from various British Orchard Nursery branches.

At the opening event for the Emirates Hills, Lakes branch, His Excellency Ahmed Al Suwaidi, the Executive Director of the Dubai Charity Association stated, “We appreciate BON’s commitment to establishing community-based nurseries like this one which not only serve the immediate needs of families but also contribute to the overall development of society. It is a wonderful example of how institutions can work hand in hand with families to create environments that support both education and family well-being”.

Talking about BON’s association with the government, Dr Gandhi added, “As the largest provider of nursery education, with 15+ government branches across the country, British Orchard Nursery has established a long-standing relationship with government departments. We proudly support the educational and daycare needs of Emirati women by operating preschools within their workplaces, allowing mothers to have their children in trusted care just steps away.

We are also honored to contribute to the UAE government’s Emiratization initiative, empowering Emiratis and fostering national growth through our unwavering commitment and collaborative efforts. With over 1,000 students enrolled in our government branches and an exceptional satisfaction rate, we take pride in laying a strong foundation for the future leaders of our nation.”

Discussing PEP initiative, Dr. Gandhi stated: “The Parent Engagement Program is designed to support the UAE’s education authorities’ vision for greater parental involvement in children’s learning and development. Engaging parents in their child’s educational journey is a fundamental aspect of the EYFS framework at BON. As part of the program, the nursery is committing to monthly parent education sessions, parent-child bonding exercises, creating parenting support and collaboration groups across all branches, regular workshops, interventions by specialists, and providing valuable parenting resources. All these efforts focus on enhancing the quality of interactions between parent and child, with the ultimate goal of optimizing the child’s developmental milestones." "Moreover, BON also commits to providing nanny trainings through its subsidiary BOC teacher training centres, equipping caregivers with the skills and knowledge needed to provide safe, nurturing, and developmentally appropriate care for children, fostering their growth and well-being.” BON’s government-affiliated branches, including Dubai Municipality, Mubadala, the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Dewa, have commended the nursery’s efforts. Management at DOF emphasised the provision of high-quality nursery education, highlighting the impressive 99.4 per cent satisfaction rate reported by parents during graduation ceremonies, which underscores BON’s commitment to excellence. The Lakes branch marks an important milestone in BON’s ongoing efforts to bring high-quality early learning closer to where families live, supporting working mothers and contributing to the UAE’s economy. Located within a gated community, the purpose-built nursery fosters a strong sense of belonging and partnership among families. It offers high provision childcare with spacious classrooms and unique direct access to outdoor play areas, designed to stimulate children’s curiosity and enhance their physical, emotional, and cognitive development. As Dubai’s population continues to grow rapidly, alongside rising traffic congestion and an increasing number of vehicles on the road, the concept of ‘community nurseries’ and ‘corporate nurseries’ has become essential. These nurseries, conveniently located, provide the much-needed solution for families and society by reducing commute times and easing daily demands on parents, particularly working mothers. Research has established a positive correlation in the quality of close childcare provisions and productivity of employees and family happiness levels too.

British Orchard Nursery is the only ISO health, safety and environment quality certified chain, dedicated to providing exceptional early years education and creating environments where children can thrive. With a commitment to setting new benchmarks in early childhood education in the UAE, the nursery also operates its subsidiary, British Orchard Training Centre, a leading provider of early years education training in UAE, UK, and India. The centre offers both short-term and long-term diploma courses, teacher training programs, First Aid and CPD courses, featuring CACHE, UK qualifications that are globally recognized as the gold standard in early childhood education and are approved by the UAE educational ministry and departments. Through its comprehensive training, the Centre empowers educators to enhance the quality of childcare and early years education throughout the region.