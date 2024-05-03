Breaking barriers: Hamza Arts shatters limits with 20-meter flying feat in Dubai

The innovative program provides seamless access to proactive healthcare, offering health risk assessments, check-ups, on-call doctors, a dedicated helpline, and educational support programmes
Hamza El Ahmadi, also known as 'Hamza Arts', has been making waves in the realm of magic with his remarkable talent and achievements. Born and raised in Dubai, Hamza's fascination with magic began at a young age, leading him to master the art of illusion through dedication and practice. His captivating performances quickly garnered attention within the magic industry, propelling him to prominence as one of Dubai's most sought-after magicians.
In 2020, Hamza made history when he performed a flying stunt at the Al Habtoor Polo Club in Dubai. This stunt involved him levitating 20 meters above the ground and then flying across the field, stunning the audience with his skills. The stunt was a huge success, and it made Hamza the talk of the town.
In addition to his amazing performances, Hamza has also received recognition from the Royal family in Dubai. He was honoured with the title of the 'greatest magician' by the Royal family, and this is a testament to his talent and skill in the field of magic.
Hamza Arts is a true professional and a master of his craft. He has taken the world of magic by storm and has shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. His future in the world of magic is bright, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us next.
Follow him on Instagram.
The innovative program provides seamless access to proactive healthcare, offering health risk assessments, check-ups, on-call doctors, a dedicated helpline, and educational support programmes
Sabeer's story is a blend of facing challenges head on, introducing ideas and demonstrating unwavering determination — all showcasing the strength of resilience and the relentless pursuit of aspirations
This conference brought together leading orthopedic experts to address the key challenges and advancements in orthopedics and sports medicine
The high-profile event brought together global philanthropic and business leaders to explore the untapped potential of philanthropic capital in accelerating development and humanitarian efforts
The HONOR Magic V2 represents the first of many forthcoming breakthroughs in this exciting new market
This distinguished event serves as a platform to acknowledge remarkable contributions and innovative brilliance within the healthcare sector
Robotic-assisted surgery offers minimal side effects, allowing the 50-year-old patient to attend his office after two weeks of surgery
One of the most compelling reasons for parents to pursue the EB-5 program is the unparalleled education opportunities available in the US for their children