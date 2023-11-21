Book Christmas yacht party packages with Dubai Yachts

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:57 PM

Planning an ultimate Christmas party in Dubai? Why not give your family and friends a Christmas party to remember forever with Dubai Yachts’ Christmas yacht party packages? With packages starting from Dh12,500 for a duration of six hours, accommodating up to 12 guests, the luxury yacht rental company brings together exceptional food, onboard services, and entertainment to guarantee a Christmas to be cherished forever.

The holiday season is the time to gather with family and friends, and there’s no better place to do it than onboard a luxury yacht in Dubai. From gift exchange and singing carols to traditional dinners, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to spend quality time with your loved ones. With pleasant temperatures from 18°C to 24°C, Dubai yacht rental can make this holiday season more fantastic. Luxury yachts will be decorated with glittering lights, Christmas trees, wreaths, and tinsels to get the guests in the festive mood. With Christmas carols played by a live DJ, and gourmet dishes prepared by top chefs, the venue is ready to rock.

Adding to the festive feeling, Dubai Yacht Rental invites guests to reserve their yachts and secure their preferred dates. This offers a unique opportunity for guests to dance and enjoy the merriment until the early morning hours with show-stopping entertainment. Tarlan Musaev, CEO of Dubai Yachts and founder of MTR Group of Companies, said: "For those looking to celebrate Christmas in a very different way, a luxury yacht is the perfect venue. There are various luxury yachts, including Azimut Mia 42ft, Azimut Luna 50ft, Nika 50ft, and Sunseeker Anna 65ft, to Numarine Eva 80ft to accommodate guests from 12 up to 45. Depending on the yacht you choose, our package prices may vary from Dh12,500 to Dh40,000."

“What’s more spectacular about our Christmas Party packages is — from daytime fun to wild nights out, with Christmas-inspired gourmet menus – you can find everything onboard to make you feel festive. The blend of photo booths, live bands, entertainment, Secret Santa game, and other fun-filled activities will guarantee a memorable celebration onboard and make your guests say 'wow'."

Celebrating Christmas on luxury yachts is truly magical during the festive season – full of merry and sparkling décor. Murdbek, a customer support agent from Dubai Yachts, stated: "Be sure to book your Christmas yacht party in advance, as I am receiving an increasing number of calls for booking inquiries, and the dates are filling up quickly."

Users can book a yacht through the website or by dialling +971505031407 / +971 56 1675007.

For more information on Christmas yacht party packages and to book the preferred dates, write an email to info@dubaiyachts.com.