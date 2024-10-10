Bluemina announces enhanced due diligence in Caribbean Citizenship programmes

As the global landscape for citizenship by investment programs evolves, Bluemina, a leading expert in citizenship and residency solutions, stands firmly in support of recent enhancements in due diligence processes implemented by Caribbean nations. These changes, which have led to longer processing times, aim to safeguard the integrity and value of the citizenships granted under these programs.

In recent months, concerns have emerged regarding delays in processing times for citizenship applications in the Caribbean. What once took an estimated 6-8 months now often stretches beyond a year. However, this extension is not without reason. According to Bluemina, the rigorous new selection processes are essential to ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are granted citizenship, thereby protecting the reputation of the participating countries and the value of their citizenship programs.

At Bluemina, the belief is clear: citizenship is far more than just a legal status—it is a lifelong commitment and a valuable asset that can shape the future of entire families. The firm fully endorses the stringent due diligence protocols that have been rolled out by its partner nations in the Caribbean. These protocols are designed to uphold the highest standards for citizenship applicants, ensuring that every new citizen meets stringent security and eligibility criteria.

Bluemina assures its clients that their applications are being managed with the highest level of care and security. While some may view the increase in processing times as a drawback, Bluemina sees it as a necessary step to maintain the prestige and integrity of the citizenships on offer. “Even if the process takes longer, the ultimate goal is to ensure that every new citizen benefits from all the privileges and opportunities that come with their new citizenship,” the company stated.

Dr Ernest Hilaire, deputy prime minister of Saint Lucia, addressed the concerns surrounding the extended timelines, emphasising the importance of due diligence in maintaining the success of citizenship by investment programmes. “Due diligence is the foundation upon which any successful programme should be built,” said Dr. Hilaire. “We don’t apologise for taking longer than other jurisdictions because we believe the process should be done properly. If you’re going to invest in a second citizenship, it should be in a programme that has integrity.”

Dr Hilaire also highlighted the significance of the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among Caribbean nations, which strengthens collaboration on due diligence, security, and reputation management. These measures are designed to uphold the prestige of the citizenship programmes and ensure they continue attracting elite applicants. The MoU marks a new chapter in regional cooperation, with governments pledging to maintain the highest standards. Industry leader Geoffrey DuBoulay echoed these sentiments, urging applicants to view the extended timelines not as delays but as part of a crucial evaluation process. "People often refer to the extended processing times as delays, but it’s not a delay. We are applying to a country, asking it to welcome us as citizens, which is a significant and life-changing process that requires careful evaluation," he explained. DuBoulay emphasised that the enhanced due diligence protocols now in place are critical to maintaining the value of citizenship. The process includes in-depth background checks, verification of investment funds, and thorough reviews to ensure applicants have no criminal records. This commitment to thorough evaluation ultimately protects both the country’s reputation and the value of the citizenship. Bluemina’s mission aligns closely with this approach, as the firm strives to provide clients with a citizenship that serves as a legacy asset, impacting generations to come. "We believe that investing in citizenship is more than just a means to an end—it’s a lifelong commitment," the company affirmed. Bluemina continues to work closely with both governments and clients to ensure a smooth, transparent process, regardless of how long it may take.

The extended timelines are a reflection of Caribbean nations’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards, and Bluemina is proud to support these initiatives. As demand for citizenship by investment programs grows, so too does the responsibility to ensure that these programs remain prestigious, valuable, and secure for all those involved.