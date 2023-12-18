BITS Pilani Sports Festival crowns laurels of victory at its Closing Ceremony

Energy, courage, and triumph echoed throughout BITS Pilani Dubai Campus as the five-day BITS Pilani Sports Festival (BSF) reached its grand conclusion on December 12. The 20th edition achieved a milestone with participation from 29 universities and 5000 students from the UAE solidifying its status as the premier sports festival in the region. Notably, in this edition, the BSF for Schools segment featured 24 schools including those from Oman, India etc, with over 1200 students competing in various events.

The closing ceremony, graced by cricket player Chris Gayle, became a spectacle of unity, attended by prof Srinivasan Madapusi, director of BPDC; Dr Geetha, dean of student welfare; Dr M Rafiuddin, convener of BSF, together with students, staff, sponsors and other stakeholders.

The five-day extravaganza showcased high-intensity games and spirited sportsmanship across various disciplines. Teams fiercely competed in football, cricket, throwball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, athletics, chess, badminton, and table tennis, captivating spectators with thrilling matches that induced an adrenaline rush.

Prof Madapusi, commended the participants and winners, stating, “Contrary to the belief that sports lack importance, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus breaks the norm. Hosting one of the UAE’s largest sports festivals, it consistently excels, thanks to everyone involved.”

Dr Rafiuddin expressed gratitude to the BPDC director, sponsors, the core committee, and coordinators. He stated, "The event is witnessing a notable increase in participation every year. BSF transcends conventional norms, earning heartfelt congratulations for its consistent success. I want to especially acknowledge and thank Chris Gayle for gracing the event as the chief guest and sharing valuable life lessons with the students."

BSF saw the active participation of universities like RIT, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Middlesex. Among the schools, DPS Sharjah and GEMS Millennium excelled in the Inter School Sports event. The BPDC team showcased spirited sportsmanship, clinching the Overall Championship Trophy with 10 gold and 7 silver medals! In addition, a thrilling Indo-UAE badminton showdown brought skilled players from India and a UAE school/university who engaged in intense rallies, showcasing national pride, diversity, and a shared passion for badminton.

Addressing the students at the closing ceremony,Gayle, known as the Universe Boss, expressed immense joy and gratitude as the chief guest. He highlighted the contagious energy and fervour of the fans, creating an atmosphere filled with positivity and camaraderie. Gayle acknowledged the dedicated and spirited community, commending their celebration of teamwork. Being part of this celebration, surrounded by vibrant students and fans, intensified the sense of connection and shared happiness for him.

Lemuel Luis Baluyot Delovieres, the sports student council head at Bath Spa University, conveyed gratitude to BPDC for an exceptional sports festival, lauding the intense effort to create opportunities and organise an event that promotes sportsmanship and enjoyment for all. He expressed eagerness for more collaborations in the future.

Looking ahead, the BITS Sports Festival (BSF) at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus is poised to establish the annual Inter-BITS Championship, selecting top talents from all campuses to represent the franchise at the prestigious All India Sports Tournament.