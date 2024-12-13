BITS Pilani Dubai Campus achieves remarkable placement success with 80% overall placements, 95% in UAE-based role

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) has set a benchmark for academic and professional excellence by achieving an impressive 80 per cent campus placement rate for its 2023-24 batch of students, with an astounding 95 per cent securing roles in UAE-based companies. This accomplishment underscores BPDC’s strong industry connections within the region and highlights its pivotal role in preparing students for successful careers.

This milestone represents a significant five per cent improvement over the previous academic year, showcasing the institution's unwavering commitment to shaping future-ready professionals in a dynamic global job market. Notably, BPDC achieved almost 100 per cent placement for students in core engineering streams, including mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering—an exemplary feat that reflects the institution's emphasis on excellence in these critical disciplines.

Prestigious organizations such as Schindler Middle East, ESAB Middle East, AstraZeneca, Zomato UAE, Al Tayer, CAFU, Sharaf DG, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Al Ghandi, and Landmark Group were among the many leading companies that recognized the exceptional talent of BPDC graduates.

BPDC also strengthened its relationships with employers, inviting 17 per cent more companies for campus placements compared to the previous year. This proactive strategy expanded opportunities for students across diverse sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and marketing, further cementing BPDC’s reputation as a premier talent hub in the UAE.

Professor Souri Banerjee, director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, commended the collective efforts of students, faculty, and industry partners, stating, "This remarkable achievement reflects the synergy between our rigorous academic curriculum and our industry-oriented career development programs. At BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, we strive to ensure that our students are not only academically excellent but also equipped with the skills and confidence to excel in the workplace. We are grateful for the trust our industry partners place in our graduates and look forward to strengthening these collaborations in the future."

BPDC’s innovative and holistic approach to career development has been instrumental in achieving these exceptional outcomes. The Career Readiness Program, an intensive pre-placement initiative, played a crucial role in preparing over 200 graduating students to meet industry demands. The program featured workshops on resume building, professional communication, mock interviews with industry experts, and skill enhancement sessions in technical areas. Additionally, BPDC’s Practice School, an educational innovation integrating industry experience with academic learning in the penultimate year, significantly enhanced the students’ readiness to enter the workforce and contributed to the outstanding placement rates. Commenting on the success, Abdul Razzak, manager of career services at BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: "At BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, we are committed to empowering our students to thrive in UAE's competitive job market, often dominated by seasoned professionals. We bridge the gap by offering tailored career readiness programs, fostering industry connections, and equipping our talent with the skills and experiences necessary to stand out. Our goal is not just to find opportunities but to go the extra mile to equip students to excel in them." The 2024 placement success highlights the collective dedication of BPDC’s faculty, Career Services Department, and students, as well as the robust collaborations with industry leaders. With its continued focus on innovation, skill development, and global readiness, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus remains steadfast in preparing graduates for transformative careers that contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s dynamic workforce.

For more information, visit www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai