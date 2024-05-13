Biolitec optimistic about minimally invasive procedures as Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgeries market expands

Dr Wolfgang Neuberger, group chairman, Biolitec.

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:46 PM

Biolitec, a globally recognised leader in medical laser applications, is at the forefront of this transformative shift. With global presence and a market share across 80 countries, the company provides state-of-the-art technology to the world's foremost healthcare facilities. Specialising in minimally invasive laser treatments for proctology, vascular surgery, and gynaecology, Biolitec's innovative solutions offer patients a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional surgical methods.

The recent venture of Biolitec in Dubai, marked by the opening of Swift Day Surgery, reflects the company's commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in the medical field. Dr Wolfgang Neuberger, group chairman of Biolitec, stated: "The global market is witnessing significant growth in the demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, predicted to reach $45.3 billion by 2031. We believe that Biolitec's advanced laser technology will play a pivotal role in meeting this demand."

Karan Rekhi, managing director of Swift Day Surgery Center, added: "As the demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to soar, Swift Day Surgery remains steadfast in its commitment to providing patients with cutting-edge solutions that prioritise safety and satisfaction. Our patients have access to the best surgeons who are well trained to perform procedures in 15 to 20 minutes under local anaesthesia and patients are discharged the same day with minimum recovery time and get back to their daily routines."

Minimally invasive medical treatments using laser technology performed have emerged as the preferred choice for individuals seeking to address health issues without the drawbacks of traditional surgery. Biolitec's medical lasers offer advantages such as minimal downtime, precise targeting of affected areas, reduced risk of complications, and faster recovery times.