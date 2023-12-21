Bid farewell to 2023 in the heart of the desert with Platinum Heritage New Year’s Desert Safari

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 3:36 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 4:06 PM

A new year means new experiences, new surprises and sometimes new challenges. Celebrating New Year’s is also about sharing memories from the previous 365 days. At Platinum Heritage, the team aims to ring in 2024 by showing guests true hospitality in the heart of the desert while they enjoy the best of what was offered in 2023. The team has meticulously curated a one-time-only desert experience combining all the best from our safaris. Guests can enjoy this desert celebration when they book a Heritage Safari, Heritage Safari with Overnight, or Heritage Safari with Overnight Stay and Hot Air Balloon Flight on December 31.

Guests will be picked up from the city by their dedicated Conservation Guide. After arriving in the desert, they will explore the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve in a vintage Land Rover and learn about native fauna and flora. There will also be an opportunity to stop for breathtaking pictures on pristine dunes. Alternatively, they can embark on a 45-minute camel ride to explore the desert the Bedouin way.

After the desert drive, guests will marvel at a spectacular falcon show while savouring canapés. As the sun sets for the last time this year, the guests will arrive at an authentic Bedouin camp and be welcomed with beverages, oysters, and a prawn platter. Local entertainment will be presented by Emirati performers, and guests can choose to partake in an immersive drumming session.

In true celebratory style, there will be a vast variety of dishes for dinner, including starters, mouthwatering main courses and desserts. Highlights for the evening are a fragrant tagine and traditional lamb ouzi, rich in flavour and a favourite among all guests. Those who still have an appetite can delight in desserts like Umm Ali, Luqaimat and fresh fruit.

As guests relax in the majlis after dinner, they will sit at the edge of their seats as a fire dancer lights up the night with The Flaming Sands of Arabia. Entertainment is continued with an audio-visual drone show narrating the stories of constellations and how humans have been using the stars to navigate. Guests can reflect on how vast space is as a professional Astronomer shares anecdotes about the night sky.

After an eventful night filled with delicious food, falconry, Emirati entertainment, drones and an Astronomy session, guests will get taken back to the city in time for further celebrations to welcome 2024 with friends and family.

Prices:

New Year’s Desert Safari – Dh895 per adult | Dh795 per child

New Year’s Desert Safari with overnight stay –Dh1,295 per adult | Dh1,095 per child

New Year’s Desert Safari with Overnight and Hot Air Balloon Flight – Dh2,400 per adult | Dh2,050 per child

Private car prices are available upon request

To book, visit the website, e-mail info@platinum-heritage.com or call +971 4 412 6333.