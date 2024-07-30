Bhima Jewellers celebrates founder’s 120th birthday with free dental and physiotherapy camp

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 2:51 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:15 PM

Bhima Jewellers recently celebrated the 120th birthday of their esteemed mentor and founder, Bhima Bhattar. This significant milestone was marked by a heartwarming initiative in collaboration with Thumbay Hospital, Ajman, hosting a free dental and physiotherapy Camp as part of the Founder’s Day campaign.

The event was graced by prominent figures including Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president of Thumbay Healthcare, along with other dignitaries from Thumbay and U Nagaraja Rau, director of Bhima Jewellers. The camp provided free consultations to hundreds of attendees, reflecting the founder's vision of enhancing community welfare.

Rau emphasised the importance of health in his speech, stating, "Health is often regarded as the greatest of all human blessings. Our social initiative aims to fulfil the vision of our founder, Bhima Bhattar, who consistently believed in enhancing the lives of people in our society."

Bhima Jewellers, a leading jewellery brand, has its stores located at Karama Centre in Karama, Dubai, Al Arouba Street in Rolla, Sharjah, Nesto Hypermarket in Muweilah, Sharjah, and Nesto MIA Mall in Al Nahda, Sharjah.