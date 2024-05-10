Becoming bilingual: How Japanese language classes boost cognitive skills
Learning Japanese strengthens your brain's ability to approach challenges from different angles and find creative solutions.
Numerous studies have shown that learning a second language goes a long way towards boosting cognitive skills. What better way to harness this power than to learn Japanese? This is the 13th most spoken language globally, with about 123 million speakers. This means you'll be in good company.
Granted, it's classified as a category 4 language, which means it's one of the most difficult languages to learn. But the fruits of learning it pay dividends in serious cognitive skill development. Wondering how? Read on for insights.
Enhanced memory
Learning Japanese can feel like a memory workout at times, especially when it comes to kanji. It refers to those unique Japanese characters that each represents a word or concept.
For example, take the kanji for 'forest' – 森. At first glance, it's just an abstract set of strokes, right? But to aid memorisation, you may need to visualise a metaphorical story:
'The kanji looks like a tree trunk (立) with a bundle of wood (木) on top, surrounded by more trees/bushes (木).'
Such stories link the kanji's visual components to a memorable image representing the meaning 'forest.' Creating these rich mental associations and making meaningful connections engages visual memory pathways.
Now, imagine trying to remember hundreds, even thousands, of new symbols, each with its own meaning and often multiple pronunciations? This is, by all means, tough. But the mental challenge actually strengthens your memory pathways.
The more kanji you learn, the easier it becomes to remember not just them, but other things, too. You might find yourself recalling grocery lists, phone numbers, or even historical dates with newfound ease.
Sharpened focus
Taking advanced Japanese studies requires intense focus on differentiating subtle sounds, tones, and sentence structures. This can train your brain to filter out background noise and hone in on the specific sounds and patterns of the Japanese language.
Take the example of similar-sounding words like 'kaki' (persimmon) and 'kagi' (key). In Japanese language courses, you must carefully listen to know the difference between the two. This trains your auditory processing and concentration.
Also, reading Japanese text demands focusing intensely on multiple writing systems - hiragana, katakana, kanji. Picking out the correct characters sharpens visual attention. This sharpened focus can spill over into other areas of your life. You'll find yourself better able to concentrate during work meetings, eliminate distractions while studying, or simply be more present during conversations with loved ones.
Increased flexibility
English grammar can be pretty straightforward. Subject, verb, object. But Japanese grammar throws you a curveball. Sentences are often structured differently, with the verb coming at the end.
For example, in English, we say, 'I eat an apple,' but in Japanese, the verb comes last - 'I apple eat.' There are also multiple politeness levels to consider, depending on the situation and who you're speaking to.
Gendered language also requires shifting perspectives fluidly. For example, 'boku' for males, 'watashi' for females when saying 'I.'
Grasping these new concepts strengthens cognitive flexibility, which is basically your brain's ability to switch between different mental tasks or perspectives. The more you practice switching between English and Japanese sentence structures, the better your brain will become at tackling other challenges that require mental agility.
Boosted problem-solving
Have you ever gotten stuck on a crossword puzzle clue and then suddenly the answer pops into your head hours later? That's your brain working creatively to solve a problem. Learning Japanese is full of these moments.
The language itself presents a problem - how to communicate effectively using a completely different system of grammar, vocabulary, and writing. Every time you decipher a new sentence, figure out the appropriate verb conjugation, or muster the courage to have a conversation with a native speaker, you're essentially flexing your problem-solving muscles.
This mental gymnastics strengthens your brain's ability to approach challenges from different angles and find creative solutions. You might surprise yourself by tackling work problems more creatively, coming up with new ideas for hobbies, or even navigating everyday situations with more ingenuity.
Improved multitasking
Learning a new language isn't just about expanding your vocabulary or sounding impressive at parties. Research suggests that bilingualism can delay the onset of age-related cognitive decline.
Engaging with Japanese through regular study and conversation is like giving your brain a workout. This mental exercise helps maintain cognitive health well into your later years. So, not only will you be able to impress your friends with your Japanese skills, but you'll also be investing in your long-term brain health.
In closing
As you can tell, learning Japanese isn't an easy endeavour, but the mental benefits that come with it are totally worth it. So, if you're up for the challenge, consider searching for Japanese language online classes or physical ones close to you and begin this intense but enjoyable journey.