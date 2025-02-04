Be part of Dubai’s elite luxury fashion event – The International Fashion Runway

The highly anticipated International Fashion Runway – 2nd Edition is set to make its glamorous return to Dubai on February 8. Presented by Al Haramain Perfumes as the title sponsor, this luxurious fashion event promises to captivate audiences with a celebration of style, innovation, and glamour. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Hall 2).

Created by Neha Silva, the visionary behind the event, The International Fashion Runway is a dazzling platform for both emerging and established designers, showcasing the latest trends in luxury fashion. This year, Silva’s vision is brought to life with the help of her talented team, including Saumya Sahay (Director of Events), Manoj Shetty (Show Director), AOFM London Academy of Freelance Makeup (glam partner), DXB Live (Events Production Partner), Nadeeka (Director of Luxury by Sri Lanka), and Celebrity Makeup Artist Saara - Spotless Vanity.

The 2nd edition introduces an exciting twist, with a dynamic lineup of celebrated fashion bloggers and influential personalities from the UAE stepping onto the runway. These top names from the fashion world and beyond will not only showcase their unique style but also bring their star power to this exclusive event. The showstoppers includeLogina Salah

RJ Mariyam

Kiki Ziani

Eric Fit

Adnan Zafar (AKA Ken Doll)

Hala Owais

Ajmal Khan

Avantika Mohan

Sri Lankan Actress Nilusha Pawanya

Attendees will be treated to an unforgettable evening that blends high fashion with entertainment, all while providing an exclusive networking opportunity with global designers, fashion influencers, celebrities, and industry professionals. This year’s event will feature a unique perfume showcase by Al Haramain Perfumes, displaying the brand’s exquisite fragrance collections, alongside stunning outfits by renowned designer Ouaoud Couture by Meriem Belarif. Prepare yourself for an exhilarating night filled with fierce runway moments, spectacular designer collections, a luxury supercar showcase, and surprise entertainment. The best part? Entry is free, but registration is required due to limited seating.

To secure your exclusive invitation, visit www.tifrdubai.com/invitation.