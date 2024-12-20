BCT Digital ranked 28th in inaugural Chartis RiskTech AI 50 Rankings

BCT Digital, a global risk technology and compliance products company, today announced that it has been ranked 28th in the Chartis RiskTech AI 50 rankings. The report recognises BCT Digital’s rt360 risk management product suite which draws on the strengths of sophisticated AI/ML models, data-driven algorithms, and predictive analytics, to help enterprises optimise their core governance, risk, and compliance processes.

The RiskTechAI50 report highlights the depth and diversity of AI applications in financial services, assessing organisations based on four criteria, impact, deployment, strategy, and innovation. These metrics focus on the application and effectiveness of AI in addressing real-world challenges, rather than the breadth of solutions offered.

Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO of BCT Digital, said: "AI is reshaping the risk management landscape, enabling financial institutions to move from reactive to predictive frameworks. The focus on AI is significant in the UAE as the government aims to double the digital economy’s contribution to its GDP from the current level of 9.7 percent to 20 percent by 2031. By harnessing advanced machine learning techniques and real-time data analytics, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in how financial institutions assess and mitigate risks. This ranking by Chartis Research is a validation of our vision to integrate AI as a cornerstone for smarter, more resilient risk management systems."