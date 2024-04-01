Barraquer Eye Hospital awarded hospital accreditation from Joint Commission International

The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organisation’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 12:27 PM

Barraquer Eye Hospital has announced that it has earned a Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally-recognised standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organisation’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

Barraquer Eye Hospital underwent a rigorous on-site survey during February this year. During the survey, a team of Joint Commission International expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to a variety of areas, including the International Patient Safety Goals, patient assessment and care, anesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention and control, governance and leadership, facility management, staff qualifications and education, and information management.

"Joint Commission International accreditation provides hospitals with the processes contributing to improvements in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the demonstration of leading practices within the hospital setting,” said Joel Roos, MD, MBA, MHCDS, CPE, vice president, International Accreditation, Quality Improvement and Safety, Joint Commission International. "We commend Barraquer Eye Hospital for its efforts to become a quality improvement organisation and achieving this pinnacle demonstrating a commitment to patient safety and quality."

“We are pleased to receive accreditation from Joint Commission International, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the world”, added Dr Muhsen Samaan, medical director, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE. "Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches and strategies that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community."

Joint Commission International’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with worldwide health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help organisations measure, assess and improve performance.