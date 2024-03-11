Bahwan Motors launches premium tyre brand Accelus in UAE

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 2:46 PM

Bahwan Motors Auto Accessories (BMAA), one of the leading automotive allied business firms with interest in tyres, lubricants and batteries, has announced the introduction of Accelus tyre range in the UAE, a product of Ralson India Limited (Ralson).

Global tyre manufacture Ralson has developed one of the most advanced medium/heavy truck tyre manufacturing facilities, with a current production capacity of more than one million tyres per year with expansion plans under the brand of Accelus. The company is committed to supply the market with high-quality TBR tyres that deliver a total cost of ownership for trucking fleets and owner-operators in the UAE. Accelus has a proven track record in the global tyre industry and currently supplies Truck Bus Radial tyres to more than 30 countries.

The collaboration between the two companies marks BMAA’s expanded portfolio in offering quality truck and bus radial tires in the UAE.

A spokesperson at BMAA said: "We are delighted to be associated with an emerging Indian tyre brand Accelus which promised to provide competitive edge with perfect combination of performance and price. Bahwan Motors would use their expertise and reach to name this brand a success."

Prabhakar Garimalla, vice-president, Ralson India Limited said: "Accelus is partnering with BMAA in the UAE, committed to delivering top-tier products from India in the realm of RTL. This collaboration ensures exceptional service and support for customers and end-users, setting new standards of quality and reliability in the industry."

Accelus manufacturing process is housed in the company’s new, ultra-modern plant, equipped with the latest manufacturing equipment sourced from the world’s leading suppliers. From best-in-class extrusion equipment that eliminates the smallest of variances to RFID enabled bead preparation, Accelus tyres are produced to exacting standards.

X-ray inspections, stringent endurance testing, uniformity test, dynamic balancing, and the state of the art proprietary tests ensure that fleets and owner operations can depend on Accelus tyres for long tread wear, dependable traction and durability.