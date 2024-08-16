Badtameez Gill wraps up shoot: Star-studded drama-comedy to hit theatres in November
The upcoming drama-comedy 'Badtameez Gill' has officially wrapped up its shoot in just 32 days, setting the stage for an exciting release later this year. Produced by Saga Films Ltd., Vinay Aggarwal, and Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, the film features a stellar cast including Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, and Monica Chaudhary.
Directed by Navjot Gulati, Badtameez Gill is a coming-of-age story that explores the complexities of family dynamics and sibling relationships with a fresh and humorous approach. The film transitions from the colourful streets of Bareilly in Northern India to the cosmopolitan backdrop of London, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter.
Producers Vinay Aggarwal and Nicky Khemchand Bhagnani expressed their excitement at the conclusion of the shoot, saying, "This film is a heartfelt story that will resonate with audiences, and we can't wait for everyone to see it. Filming in Bareilly and London was an extraordinary experience, and we are excited as we move forward with the post-production of Badtameez Gill."
In the film, Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana play the roles of siblings in a quirky family, with Paresh Rawal and Sheeba Chaddha portraying their parents. Monica Chaudhary also brings her unique charm to the mix, adding another layer to the story.
Badtameez Gill is co-produced by Mehnaaz Shaikh, Anand Mehta, Prakash Bijlani, Kapil Arora, and Dinesh Gupta. The film is scheduled for release on November 29, 2024, and is expected to be a delightful blend of drama and comedy.
Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.