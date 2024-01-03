Aylla Cafe: A timeless culinary haven in Deira Waterfront Market
Indulge in exotic flavours, breathtaking views, and unparalleled hospitality at Dubai's premier dining destination
Aylla Café and Restaurant redefines charm with timeless ambiance and tempting offers at Deira Waterfront Market. Aylla Café and Restaurant is delighted to reintroduce its established presence at the Deira Waterfront Market, Dubai. Nestled against a stunning sea backdrop, Aylla continues to enchant patrons with its enduring allure, offering an array of enticing experiences for locals and visitors alike.
Aylla Café remains an enduring choice for private parties and events, providing an enchanting atmosphere for unforgettable moments. Aylla stands proud as the pioneer in serving fish and BBQ charcoal in the Deira Waterfront area. The menu showcases a diverse range of timeless flavors, with a special emphasis on delightful Shisha experiences.
Stepping into Aylla, guests are welcomed by enduring colours, a breathtaking sea view, and meticulous details that make each visit a timeless experience. Aylla's curated menu features classic drinks, fresh juices, and delectable snacks, creating an irresistible blend of taste and ambiance.
Basil Hana, owner of Aylla Café and Restaurant, expresses his enduring enthusiasm, stating: "Aylla is not just a café; it's a timeless destination where every detail is crafted to make your experience exceptional."
Whether commemorating a special event or simply taking a respite from shopping, Aylla ensures a timeless experience with its picturesque sea view and attentive service. Aylla remains the exclusive Shisha destination at the waterfront market, offering an enduring space to enjoy Shisha with flavourful blends and impeccable service.
For football enthusiasts, Aylla Café continues to be the ultimate spot to watch live matches on large HD screens, blending the thrill of the game with a refreshing sea breeze. Aylla Café invites you to rediscover the extraordinary, creating moments that endure in the heart.
