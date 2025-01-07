AVATR announces launch of luxury electric vehicles in the UAE

AVATR, the innovative electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer co-created by Changan Automobile and CATL, is making its debut in the UAE with a luxury EV line designed to revolutionise the region’s automotive landscape. With the UAE's ambitious Net Zero 2050 Strategy targeting 50 per cent electric vehicle adoption by 2050, AVATR’s launch couldn’t come at a more opportune time.

AVATR, supported by industry giants Huawei and Lenovo, introduces a range of premium EVs crafted with the highest specifications and cutting-edge technology. The models, including the futuristic AVATR 11 and AVATR 12, boast sleek, European-inspired designs led by executive vice president and chief design officer Nader Faghihzadeh, a former BMW designer. These vehicles are not only visually striking, with chameleon-like color-changing body paints, but also equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and integrated connectivity features, making them the ultimate "moving supercomputers."

Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, the exclusive partner for AVATR in the UAE, highlighted the unique ownership experience that AVATR offers, saying, "The ownership experience of an AVATR is different from other vehicles – they are essentially moving supercomputers, with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected functionality." AVATR's entry into the UAE market promises a fresh approach to electric mobility. With 700 AVATR vehicles already on the road, demand for the brand is quickly gaining momentum. Smart Mobility International has established the necessary channels to ensure the brand’s success, tailoring AVATR's offerings to the UAE's extreme climate with advanced, region-specific battery cooling systems and HVAC technology. Additionally, AVATR’s partnership with Etisalat provides a seamless digital ecosystem, including two years of complimentary internet service for customers. In a region where luxury is a way of life, AVATR delivers high-quality, high-spec vehicles without the premium price tag typically associated with luxury electric vehicles. Offering unmatched value, each model comes with a comprehensive Smart Mobility International warranty: an 8-year warranty on the electric battery and a 5-year warranty on the vehicle, both with unlimited kilometers for the first owners.

As the UAE continues to embrace a cleaner, more sustainable future, AVATR is setting the bar for luxury electric vehicles that combine innovation, design, and affordability. The brand is poised to make a significant impact in the region, offering a premium EV experience that aligns with the UAE’s green goals while satisfying the discerning tastes of the luxury car market.