AV Globale paves the way for sustainable growth in Thailand's gemstone industry

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:16 PM

AV Globale, a Dubai-based leader in diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery, strives to propel Thailand towards sustainable growth in the gemstone industry.

Ashish Vijay, chairman and founder of AV Group, showcased AV Globale's dedication to the industry at a seminar titled ‘Opportunities for Thai Gems & Jewellery in the Middle East Market’, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on September 8.

Despite economic disparities, the Middle East has witnessed significant growth in jewellery imports from Thailand, with a 24 per cent surge in the first half of 2023, according to Thailand's Ministry of Commerce.

This presents an exciting opportunity for Thailand's gemstone industry, renowned worldwide for its diverse offerings. Understanding Thailand's unique approach, from gemstone colours to manufacturing processes, is crucial to seizing this opportunity.

“The heart of the Thai gemstone industry lies in the delicate artistry of manufacturing and timeless craftsmanship. The transfer of knowledge and skills from the experienced hands of Thai craftsmen to the eager minds of the younger generation plays a pivotal role in ensuring the sustainable growth of the jewellery industry," said Vijay.

“This transfer is not merely the passing of techniques; it is the passage of heritage, traditions, and an unwavering commitment to quality that captivates the world."

AV Globale is also excited to announce the reappearance of the remarkable 1.05 carat ‘AV Rose’, a fancy purplish red diamond. This diamond achieved historic recognition by setting new records at a prestigious Christie's auction in Geneva, with Vijay emerging as the successful bidder in a highly competitive auction. AV Rose has captivated the world and AV Globale is offering a unique chance for enthusiasts and investors to see it on a global investment tour across Hong Kong, Italy, France, the US, Dubai, and Thailand.

Vijay's participation in the seminar underscores AV Globale's commitment to exploring new horizons and opportunities within the global jewellery industry, especially in Thailand. With its creative prowess and innovative solutions, AV Globale remains at the forefront of the industry, poised to continue its legacy of excellence which has been the hallmark of AV Group.