Autofuel develops groundbreaking tech for warm conditions, now Atex certified for 60°C

Since its establishment in Denmark in 2014, Autofuel has redefined petrol station convenience with fully automated and robotic refueling and EV charging systems.

With clear advantages that address drivers’ biggest pain points, the company has made the experience more accessible and streamlined, transforming necessary and arduous fuel stops into a few minutes of convenience. After entrenching its name across Europe and beyond, Autofuel developed a new technology, which has recently been granted an Atex certification for temperatures as high as 60°C.

“Our new technology operates seamlessly in all weather conditions. After refining it, we are now Atex-certified for warm conditions up to 60°C,” shares co-founder and CEO Jonas Thor Olsen.

“With that, the new tech is suitable for flammable, explosive environments like petrol stations. This explosion-proof technology also lets us operate hydrogen, which is expected to play a large role in the green transition, especially in heavy transports.”

Constantly refined, the firm’s technology eradicates the risk of explosion in high-temperature environments, which can be ignited momentarily with static electricity, cigarette smoke, and even mobile phones. Additionally, in the Middle East, for instance, Autofuel’s potential integrates seamlessly with the region’s focus on convenience. As illustrated in a recent PwC survey, the region’s customer behavior continues to prioritise tech-savviness, eagerly embracing what digital transformation has to offer.

With plans to revolutionize refueling globally, the Middle East — as well as other hot-weather places — will experience Autofuel’s benefits in the near future. On a mission to champion convenience and mobility across all petrol stations, the technology accommodates all fuel and vehicle types without requiring facilities to replace existing structures. With that, Autofuel presents a cost-effective solution that elevates a stagnant industry without disrupting it from the ground up.

Throughout years of refining the product, Autofuel enriched its offering with an EV charging solution that, just like the refueling system, can operate multiple vehicles simultaneously by moving along a rail. Fully automated, with actioning and payment conveniently done from a proprietary app, Autofuel is dedicated to meeting the needs of all consumers, including the often-overlooked mobility challenges of people with disabilities or seniors.

“No one wants to get out of the car on a scorching 50°C day to handle burning hot equipment just to refuel. In the Middle East’s society of convenience, you don’t have to do that even now. Every petrol station hires attendants who do it all for you. Despite that, there is room for innovation,” Jonas adds. According to the co-founder, it would require three attendants over a 24-hour cycle to match the productivity of one Autofuel machine.

Similar benefits will be available to all EV owners. “Imagine arriving at the mall, walking straight in, and a robotic arm is plugging your car into the charger in the background—you don’t even have to think about it,” explains Jonas. Currently, since the charging must be permitted by the car’s software through an app, full-service would require sharing the app access with attendants. However, with Autofuel, the technology is integrated into the software, alerting the owner of the charging’s progress or completion through real-time notifications. On the other hand, Autofuel will give attendants the time and opportunity to upskill and move into other departments— like handling food and beverages from an air-conditioned in-house cafe, where the only time spent outside is to deliver orders to the car. This is especially important with society’s constant efforts to eliminate economic and cultural disparities. Research suggests that the global middle-class population will rapidly increase in Asia-Pacific and parts of Africa. Demanding and low-paying jobs — like fuel service attendants — will be at risk of workforce shortages. Beyond the Middle East, policy changes offer a glimpse into that future, with Oregon ending a self-service fuelling ban after over 70 years, partially due to labour shortages. “This will become a global problem, and agility, combined with tech advancements, is crucial to stay ahead of the curve,” adds Jonas. He poses a thought-provoking question: When you think of the future, will there be more or less automation? “The answer is simple. Why not start now?” he muses. While similar technology has been tested in the region, Autofuel aims for a rapid and expansive rollout through its patented, ready-to-implement solution. Ultimately, the company offers more than convenience; it provides peace of mind, ensuring that every fueling experience is enjoyable. “Technology changed everything, and customer expectations are higher than ever before. To succeed in this competitive world, petrol stations need to be more than just that,” says Jonas.

“They need to become hubs of mobility and hospitality, offering nothing short of excellence.”