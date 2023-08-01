Attend US EB-5 Green Card seminar on August 6 in Dubai

The American Legal Center is presenting a unique opportunity for residents of the UAE to learn about a quick pathway to obtain the US Green Card through the EB-5 programme at their exclusive complimentary seminar on August 6. The seminar will take place at Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel in Dubai Marina at 3:00 pm. The team of US licensed lawyers and professionals of The American Legal Center, a prominent firm headquartered in Dubai specialising in the EB-5 programme, will lead the informative event.

What Is the EB-5 programme?

The EB-5 programme is a US government immigration programme designed to attract foreign capital investment in exchange for U.S. residency and Green Cards. The programme offers an expedited pathway to U.S. residency and, eventually, citizenship. Participants are required to invest $800,000 in a qualifying project in the United States, creating or preserving a minimum of ten full-time jobs for U.S. persons. This investment enables investors and their qualifying dependents (spouse and children under 21) to obtain U.S. Green Cards, granting them the freedom to live, work, and travel in the land of endless opportunities. The investment is eligible for return to the investor after approximately five years from the date of the investment.

Shai Zamanian, legal director of The American Legal Center and a thought leader in the EB-5 industry, highlights, "The EB-5 programme provides families the fastest route to realizing the American dream through investment. At The American Legal Center, we have proudly assisted hundreds of families in starting their migration journeys to the United States and thereby unlocking new possibilities."

Requirements of the EB-5 programme

The EB-5 programme is popular due to its lenient criteria, bypassing the need for specific education levels, work experience, or language skills. Thanks to the many enticing advantages of the EB-5 programme, this migration route continues to grow in popularity among families wishing to access America.

The main requirement of the programme is that funds used for the investment must derive from lawful sources. To increase approval chances from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applicants must submit documentation evidencing the lawful nature of their funds along with their personal information and information regarding their investment in the US. “We are here to simplify the process for families by serving as their active guides through every step of the process,” says Zamanian. "We guide applicants in collecting the correct documentation, choosing a suitable project, and finally in submitting the petition to USCIS."

The seminar on August 6 will demystify the EB-5 process by going over the requirements of the EB-5 programme. Zamanian will cover a range of topics, such as the investment timeline and process, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how to embark on this immigration journey. Moreover, participants will have the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions, allowing them to clarify any doubts and gain personalized insights.

How to register for the seminar

To gain further insights into the EB-5 programme, its benefits, and requirements, interested individuals can attend the complimentary seminar hosted by The American Legal Center at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi on August 6 at 3:00 pm. Those interested in securing a seat can register by contacting +971 50 938 6092 or media@america.ae. With limited seats available, early registration is strongly encouraged. The seminar will start promptly at 3:10 pm and late attendees will not be accommodated. Don’t miss this chance to learn about the EB-5 programme from industry experts.