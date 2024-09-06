ASUS unveils Zenbook S14 with Intel-Driven Copilot+ PCs and New Vivobook S 15 powered by Snapdragon X Plus

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 2:04 PM

ASUS has introduced the latest Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) and Vivobook S 15 (S5507), both powered by the latest processors and offering an optimised AI experience. The Zenbook S 14 features the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2), bringing exceptional style and performance to professionals, business travellers, and programmers. With an ultra-slim, ultralight OLED design it promises an immersive visual experience with its vibrant colour accuracy and deep contrast levels. The 14-inch screen weighing up to 1.2 kg makes it a perfect companion. With its premium chassis, the Zenbook S 14 combines advanced technology and elegant design. It is crafted in nature-inspired colours, making it a high-performance machine as well as a style statement.

Additionally, the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is built to deliver robust performance with its Snapdragon X Plus processor, catering to students, tech enthusiasts, and AI adopters. With its sleek and lightweight build, the Vivobook S 15 ensures reliable performance for entry-level users.

Zenbook S 14 (UX5406)

The new Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) redefines the boundaries of ultraportable laptops, blending exquisite design with exceptional performance. This premium device is the slimmest ASUS 14-inch ultraportable, boasting a thin 1.1 cm profile and a feather-light 1.2 kg weight. Featuring an outer lid crafted from an ASUS exclusive Ceraluminum material, the Zenbook S 14 combines the warm, tactile feel of ceramic with the strength of aluminium, creating a truly exceptional and remarkably durable design. The keyboard area of the chassis is further enhanced with a geometric grille design comprising 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents, optimizing airflow and heat dissipation for peak performance.

Despite its ultra-slim form factor, the Zenbook S 14 delivers powerful performance with its Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), achieving up to 48 NPU TOPS and offering the newest AI experiences. The sleek chassis houses a 3K 120 Hz Lumina OLED display, providing breathtaking visuals, while a four-speaker sound system delivers cinematic audio experiences. AI noise cancelation ensures crystal-clear conference calls, and the FHD AiSense IR camera supports AI effects for enhanced video interactions.

To complement its exceptional performance, the Zenbook S 14 features a long-lasting 72 Wh battery, a full range of I/O ports for seamless connectivity, and advanced security features. An enlarged 16:10 touchpad, incorporating intuitive smart gestures, allows users to effortlessly adjust display brightness and audio volume. The Zenbook S 14 is now available for pre-order on ASUS eShop and through retailers worldwide at a starting price of Dh7,999.

ASUS also introduced the Zenbook S 16 (UX5606), a sleek and lightweight 16-inch ultraportable laptop equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) – perfect for the highly mobile user seeking an extended workspace.

ASUS Vivobook S 15

ASUS Vivobook S 15 is designed for ultimate portability, featuring a slim 14.7 mm, 1.42 kg all-metal body with a minimalist aesthetic and a premium CNC-engraved logo. The 70 Wh battery provides up to 19+ hours of use, with fast charging and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge. It includes a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to AI tools — including Copilot, Live Captions, and Cocreator — and an expansive touchpad with intuitive gesture controls. It also includes the innovative StoryCube AI-powered app that enables users to realise their creative aspirations. Connectivity is seamless with two USB4® ports, USB 3.2, HDMI® 2.1, a microSD slot, and WiFi 7 for blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps. The 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Atmos audio, delivers an exceptional audiovisual experience, ideal for productivity and entertainment. Copilot+ PCs for an Incredible Future ASUS introduced several innovations that herald a new era for Copilot+ PCs. These new devices, equipped with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) delivering up to 48 NPU TOPS and Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor is a staggering 45 TOPS NPU, will bring exclusive on-device AI capabilities to Windows 11. The Copilot+ PC experiences will be accessible through a free update once it becomes available . Also, the new Zenbook and Vivobook models will come with the ASUS-exclusive StoryCube application, a smart AI-powered digital asset manager leveraging the laptops’ local AI capabilities to streamline creative workflows with features like scene categorization and clip generation. Availability & Pricing The new ASUS Zenbook S 14 powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) is available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop until September 23. Starting September 24, it will be available at major retailers and ASUS eShop. Pricing for the models is at Dh7999.

The new Vivobook S 15 powered by Snapdragon X Plus is available for order at Dh3,999 at major retailers and ASUS eShop.