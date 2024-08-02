ASUS unveils AI powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:08 PM

ASUS announces the launch of three new Hero models showcasing the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor. This cutting-edge processor is known for its AI performance, and it powers the ProArt Studiobook P16 (H7606), Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) and ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605). These models are designed to cater to the needs of professionals, travelers, creators, entrepreneurs, gamers, and prosumers.

The ProArt Studiobook P16 offers outstanding performance and efficiency for prosumers and creators by enabling seamless multitasking and improved productivity through robust AI capabilities. The Zenbook S 16 OLED is ideal for business professionals, providing a sleek, portable device with powerful AI-driven features for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. Gamers will find the ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605) appealing, as it combines the high-performance processor with advanced AI capabilities to deliver an immersive and responsive gaming experience.

These advanced models are available at major retailers, offering the unmatched AI benefits of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and marking a new era of performance and efficiency for creative professionals and gamers.

Future of AI laptops: The AMD Ryzen AI Strix Point APU

ASUS proudly presents the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a revolutionary innovation delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU processing power, thereby establishing a new benchmark in AI performance. This processor exemplifies the ASUS AI family's ethos, effectively bridging between everyday AI and advanced AI solutions. ASUS' AI series encompasses devices designed to meet diverse requirements. Integrating Copilot+PC capabilities with 50 TOPS NPU in the Zenbook S 16 significantly enhances the user experience. Furthermore, the ProArt P16 and PX13, Zephyrus G16, and TUF Gaming A14, powered by Copilot+PC and NVIDIA GeForce RTX, enable advanced AI solutions, delivering unmatched AI capabilities of up to 321 TOPS.

Zenbook S 16: New Zen with superior AI

The Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) is an impressive new addition to the ASUS lineup, offering a remarkable combination of performance and elegance. This ultrathin 16-inch ASUS AI PC has been meticulously designed from the ground up, featuring a sleek and functional aesthetic that sets it apart. One of the standout features of the Zenbook S 16 is its innovative use of Ceraluminum, a cutting-edge ceramic hybrid material that not only enhances the device's visual appeal but also provides exceptional durability.

Available in a range of nature-inspired colours, this material offers unmatched strength, effectively resisting scratches and wear, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of users, including business professionals, executives, multitaskers, tech enthusiasts, and AI adopters. Whether you're drawn to its stunning design, powerful performance, or advanced AI capabilities, the Zenbook S 16 is poised to impress.

ProArt P16 & ProArt PX13: Unrivaled your creativity

Introducing the ProArt P16, a robust 16-inch laptop powered by AI. This ultimate creative companion is only 14.9 mm thin and 1.85 kg in weight, making it a lightweight powerhouse for unleashing boundless creativity. The laptop has undergone rigorous testing to meet military-grade standards, ensuring its durability in even the harshest conditions. This makes it an ideal choice for frequent travelers and adventurous content creators who require a reliable and rugged device to support their endeavors.

NVIDIA Studio-validated laptop has a powerful GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU for high-quality graphics and 321 TOPS advanced AI performance. It also comes with a maximum of 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor for strong processing power. The laptop features advanced thermal design, up to 64 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to a 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Its 4K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen ensures accurate colors for proofing. The laptop also has versatile I/O ports for easy connections to peripherals.

The ProArt PX13 is equipped with the powerful GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, providing advanced graphics and 321 TOPS AI performance. Additionally, it features up to a 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, delivering exceptional processing power. With an advanced thermal design for peak performance, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks. Its 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen ensures precise colour accuracy for flawless proofing, while its versatile I/O ports allow seamless connections to all your peripherals. Gamer’s selection: Zephyrus G16 and TUF14 ASUS's Gaming Unit introduced three impressive gaming laptops: the Zephyrus G16 and TUF A14. These laptops are stylish and packed with a punch with their hardware specifications. Each model is powered by the high-performance AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors and comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, providing exceptional graphics and gaming capabilities. Their powerful hardware makes them perfect for gamers who enjoy playing demanding AAA titles with high graphics requirements or who engage in competitive first-person shooter (FPS) gaming. Thanks to their quick response times and seamless gaming performance, these laptops are tailored to meet the needs of gamers. The Zephyrus G16 (GA605) is powered by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Designed for gamers and creators alike, this powerhouse machine combines stunning performance with sleek aesthetics. The Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, providing ultra-smooth visuals and vibrant colors. Its advanced cooling system ensures optimal performance even during the most intense gaming sessions. With an ultra-thin design and superior battery life, the Zephyrus G16 offers unparalleled portability without compromising power. The TUF A14 (FA401) features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and GeForce RTX 4060 or 4050 GPUs for stunning visuals on its 14-inch 2.5K IPS-level display. Both laptops offer Dolby Atmos audio, advanced connectivity, and lightweight designs, perfect for gaming on the go. Availability and Pricing The new ASUS Hero models powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 Processor are available at major retailers and ASUS eShop. Pricing for the models is as follows: