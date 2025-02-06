ASUS to showcase AI-driven solutions at AI Everything in Dubai

ASUS is thrilled to announce its participation in AI Everything, the world's most influential AI event, taking place on February 5-6 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. This premier gathering spotlights the transformative power of artificial intelligence in global industries, offering an unmatched platform for innovation and collaboration. As a participant, ASUS will introduce attendees to its latest AI-driven products at booth H2-C10, demonstrating its commitment to shaping the future of technology.

Innovative Products on Display:

ASUS AI POD with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, limited POC supported by ASUS funding: The NVIDIA Blackwell platform brings greater achievement to generative AI and accelerated computing for the most demanding AI tasks. With its advanced architecture, The ASUS AI POD with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 accelerates deep learning and AI-driven analytics, supporting researchers and tech companies in achieving groundbreaking results.

Committed to delivering exceptional value to their clients, ASUS is launching a proof of concept (POC) initiative for the ASUS AI POD. Supported by ASUS funding, this exclusive programme is designed to enable a select group of creative thinkers to realise their NVIDIA GB200 NVL72-based projects. Participants will explore the full capabilities of AI computing, backed by ASUS's comprehensive solutions and deep expertise.

ESC N8-E11(V) 8-GPU Server with NVIDIA HGX™ H100/H200: The ESC N8-E11(V) stands as a testament to ASUS's expertise in server solutions optimised for AI workloads. Its powerful processing capabilities and energy-efficient design make it perfect for enterprises looking to scale their AI infrastructure.

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI: Redefining Edge Computing The NUC 14 Pro AI embodies innovation in a compact form factor, ideal for edge AI applications. It integrates high-performance computing with real-time AI capabilities, addressing the needs of industries from retail to smart cities.

ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI: Elevating Game Play with AI The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI tri-band WiFi 7 gaming router utilises AI to enhance gaming and everyday network experience from game acceleration, energy saving, security and privacy, to network management. Its optimised Triple Game Acceleration provides up to 34 per cent lower latency*, empowering gamers to win with competitive advantages.

*Compared to ROG Rapture GT-BE19000

ExpertBook P5405: ExpertBook P5405 designed for Business, this sleek yet durable laptop is powered by cutting-edge AI technology, boasting over 40 NPU TOPS to supercharge AI productivity. ASUS ExpertBook P5405 is packed with in-built AI-driven features that enhance workflow, streamline tasks, and boost efficiency in any business environment. Zenbook week on ASUS eShop, the Exclusive Deals for AI Everything 2025: Now you can enjoy special pricing on Zenbook laptops with exclusive giveaway, and 20 per cent off Warranty Add-ons. These unbeatable offers are available exclusively on the ASUS eShop until February 9, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your productivity and embrace innovation with ASUS Zenbook’s AI-powered excellence. "We are excited to demonstrate our latest AI innovations at AI Everything," said Senic Chiu, Middle East and Asia Regional director at ASUS. "This event is a fantastic platform to showcase how our technologies can transform industries and enhance daily life." ASUS invites all attendees to visit their booth to experience these innovations firsthand and discuss the potential of AI in transforming business and everyday life. Join us to explore how ASUS products can empower your journey into the future of AI. Event Details: Date: February 5-6

Location: Booth H2-C10, AI Everything, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai