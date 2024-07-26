Aster Volunteers launch 3 new mobile medical services for disaster relief in MENA

The mobile units were flagged off by Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare FZC, in the presence of Iqbal Khan, CEO of Fajr Capital, along with other key officials from Fajr Capital, Emaar, and Emirates Red Crescent, at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais in Dubai.

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 12:51 PM

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged its latest three Mobile Medical Service units from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais in Dubai, aimed at assisting victims in disaster zones across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The newly launched units, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, aim to deliver essential medical and healthcare services directly to disadvantaged individuals, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility.

The new mobile units, introduced through the internal ‘Asterians United’ programme involving Aster DM Healthcare employees, are equipped with solar panels to harness renewable energy and are linked to a telemedicine setup. This enables comprehensive diagnostic and specialty medical services to reach those in need in remote areas. The mobile medical vans will provide consultations, first-aid treatment, and other essential medical services directly to communities in need.

These shall be deployed for helping natural disaster victims in the Atlas Mountains in the Taroudant Region in Morocco through NGO Jeunes d’Atlas and for prompt short-term missions in disaster-affected zones in the West Asia and Africa region through Emirates Red Crescent. Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is a one-of-a-kind CSR initiative by Aster DM Healthcare aimed at bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility by providing free medical camps and disaster aid support to needy communities in remote areas. Since its inception, AVMMS has treated over 1.4 million individuals across India, the Middle East, and Africa, positively impacting lives in regions with limited or no access to medical facilities. The initiative is supported by Aster DM Foundation (ADMF) International, Asterians United, and Emirates Red Crescent. Future expansions include new mobile units in Rwanda, Uganda, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, continuing the commitment to reaching needy communities.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said: "We are committed to extending our healthcare services to those in need through the AVMMS initiative. By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, we aim to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of underserved communities. Providing accessible healthcare is crucial to us, and these newly launched mobile medical units represent a pivotal step towards achieving this goal."

Aster Volunteers have a commendable track record of providing healthcare services through mobile units, and the initiative continues to expand, with new units planned for deployment in various underserved regions. Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to its mission of providing accessible healthcare to all through innovative and sustainable solutions. The launch of these three new units marks a significant milestone in this journey, reaffirming Aster's dedication to global health and well-being.