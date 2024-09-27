E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aster Hospital Al Qusais recognised in Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025’ list among 350 hospitals globally

The annual global ranking is a testament to the rapid advancements in medical technology and the increasing reliance on telehealth services

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Aster Hospital, Qusais
Aster Hospital, Qusais

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 3:50 PM

Aster Hospital Al Qusais, part of Aster DM Healthcare — the leading integrated healthcare provider in GCC, has announced its inclusion in Newsweek’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025’ list. This distinguished recognition highlights Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ advanced measures to integrate cutting-edge medical technology supported by progressive digital infrastructure to provide the most optimal care and seamless experience to patients.

The annual global ranking, now in its fourth year, is a testament to the rapid advancements in medical technology and the increasing reliance on telehealth services, with projections indicating that over 116 million individuals will seek virtual consultations with doctors in 2024, according to Statista data.


The list, created in collaboration between Newsweek and Statista, recognises hospitals for their outstanding implementation of cutting-edge medical technologies, determined through a global survey of healthcare professionals and evaluations of technology usage.

This recognition follows Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ recent achievement of being ranked #14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 list for the UAE. Additionally, with nine hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare featured on Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2024’ list, a notable increase from the previous year’s six, Aster DM Healthcare continues to stand out as a leading healthcare group in the GCC.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said: "Being recognised by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals is a profound honour and a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation. Over the years we have strived hard to integrate the most advanced solutions in digital technology and medical equipment to ensure that our doctors, nurses and staff are equipped with the latest innovations to provide the best possible outcome and experience for our patients. It is also a step forward in achieving UAE’s vision to bring in digital transformation in the sector that can lead the country to become a world leader in healthcare."


More news from KT Network