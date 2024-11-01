Aster Clinics expands network with the launch of six new clinics across the UAE

Alisha Moopen, managing director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospital & Clinics, UAE, Bahrain & Oman; Manish Jain, chief operating officer, Aster & Access Clinics - UAE & Bahrain; and other senior leadership from Aster Clinics UAE, at the inauguration.

Aster Clinics, part of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, has announced the opening of six new clinics across the UAE. The new clinics, strategically located in Liwan, Oud Metha, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai, as well as Halwan in Sharjah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), are now operational. These new locations represent a significant step in Aster’s mission to make exceptional healthcare services more accessible to communities across the UAE.

The new clinics will offer a wide range of specialties, including general medicine, family medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, orthopaedics, and gastroenterology, among other advanced medical services.

In addition to these specialties, the clinics will provide comprehensive care under one roof, offering advanced diagnostic services, radiology, health checks, vaccinations, IV drips, and more. Each clinic is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, designed to provide patients with a seamless, high-quality healthcare experience.

Staffed by a team of highly skilled and experienced doctors, these clinics promise to deliver personalized care that caters to the diverse health needs of the population.

The launch event was graced by Alisha Moopen, managing director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospital & Clinics, UAE, Bahrain & Oman; Manish Jain, chief operating officer, Aster & Access Clinics - UAE & Bahrain; and other senior leadership from Aster Clinics UAE.

This expansion brings the total number of clinics to 120 across the GCC, with 107 of those located in the UAE. The growth reflects Aster DM Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for people from all walks of life. By reinforcing its market presence not only in Dubai but also in Sharjah, Fujairah, and UAQ, Aster continues to ensure that more patients have access to world-class care, close to home, significantly broadening its reach and strengthening its presence across the Emirates. Alisha Moopen said: “With the launch of six new Aster Clinics, we aim to bring quality, accessible healthcare closer to our communities across the UAE. Our expansion into new regions reflects our commitment to ensuring that every individual in UAE has convenient access to trusted medical services. This is a significant step in our journey to make healthcare more inclusive and comprehensive, as we aim to serve even more people with excellence in healthcare.” Dr Sherbaz Bichu said: “This is a proud moment for Aster as we expand our footprint with the launch of six new clinics, reinforcing our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for communities across the UAE. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible care, and by bringing our services closer to where people live, we are ensuring that individuals and families can benefit from timely medical attention and a holistic approach to wellness. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care that enhances the well-being of our patients.” Each of the six new clinics features state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that patients have access to modern treatment options, and expert care in a convenient, community-focused setting. The clinics also emphasize a patient-centric approach, with highly trained medical professionals providing specialized care tailored to individual health needs.

Aster Clinics’ ongoing expansion aims to solidify its position in the UAE’s healthcare landscape by increasing patient footfall and establishing new benchmarks for patient care and service excellence. This growth aligns with Aster’s broader vision of making world-class healthcare accessible, ultimately helping communities achieve better health outcomes.