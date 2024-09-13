Asianet ME presents a festive array of Onam-themed programmes

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 3:33 PM

With Onam – Kerala’s vibrant and annual harvest festival approaching, Asianet ME, ushers in the cultural ethos with an exciting lineup of blockbuster movies and culinary shows.

Starting September 14, the channel is set to bring families together for TV premiers of blockbuster movies like Manjummel Boys (September 14, 4.30 pm), Aavesham ( September 14, 8 pm), Varshamgalkku Shesham (September 15, 4.30 pm), Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (September 15, 8 pm) and Grr (September 15, 11 pm). Offering a mix of thriller, comedy, action, and drama, these films, already box office hits, are sure to bring the festive spirit to one’s TV screens.

To complement the Onam festivities and preparations for Sadhya, Asianet ME has curated a line-up of star-studded cookery shows! Hosted by Sadhika Venugopal, Onaruchelam to be telecasted on September 14 and 15 at 12:30 pm will feature Malayalam entertainment industry celebrities like Sithara Vijayan, Aradhya Ann, Arathi Nair, Maya Rajan, and Jinto, among others. This will be followed by Ona Kalavara Cookery - quick 5-minute capsules—featuring a delightful assortment of dishes, to be aired at 12:55 pm. The series will showcase a variety of traditional dishes including Madhura Curry, Paniyaram, Masala Curry, Pineapple Pachadi, Kurukku Kalan, Pazham Puliseri, Puli Inji, Mathanga Manga Pachadi, Onakootu, and Oats Payasam. Whether one’s planning an Onam Sadhya for festive get-togethers or a star-studded affair with delicious food and entertainment, these cookery shows are sure to spice up Onam celebrations. Rounding out the festivities, Asianet ME recently launched a heart-warming new fiction series, Ishtam Mathram, just in time for Onam. Starring Mridula Vijay and Rayjan Rajan in lead roles, the show which airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm, explores the tender bond between a father and daughter. With the initial episodes already creating a buzz, it has become one of the most promising releases of the season.

Movies, food, and entertainment; Asianet promises a festive family time this Onam! Asianet is available on eLife TV – Channel no. 801 and Yupp TV.