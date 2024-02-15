Artistry meets fashion: Inside the collaboration between KA-1 and Diaa Allam

The exclusive launch of the 'Language of Love' collection by Dr Saif Belhasa, the visionary founder of the iconic Emirati streetwear label KA-1 in collaboration with Diaa Allam, hosted at the prestigious Fame Park.

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 3:01 PM

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, where creativity reigns supreme, collaborations often serve as the catalyst for groundbreaking innovation. One such collaboration that has sparked waves of excitement in the fashion world is the partnership between Emirati streetwear label KA-1 and renowned artist Diaa Allam. This unique fusion of art and fashion has given rise to the captivating 'Language of Love' collection, a testament to the transformative power of creative collaboration.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared passion for pushing boundaries and redefining traditional norms. KA-1, known for its rebellious spirit and avant-garde designs, has long been at the forefront of the streetwear revolution in the UAE. With their finger on the pulse of contemporary culture, they have carved out a niche for themselves as purveyors of cutting-edge fashion that speaks to the youth movement.

Diaa Allam, on the other hand, is a master of Arabic calligraphy, whose work transcends the confines of traditional art forms. His innovative techniques, including 3D and motion typography, have earned him international acclaim, making him a sought-after collaborator for brands looking to infuse their designs with a touch of artistic flair.

The 'Language of Love' collection represents the culmination of months of creative collaboration between KA-1 and Allam. Inspired by the diverse degrees of love in the Arabic language, each piece in the collection serves as a canvas for expressions of affection, connection, and self-affirmation. From graphic tees adorned with poetic verses to statement hoodies featuring intricate calligraphic designs, every garment is a work of art in its own right.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Saif Belhasa, founder of KA-1, expressed his excitement about the creative synergy between the two entities. "Working with Diaa Allam has been an incredible experience," he says. "His unique artistic vision has added a new dimension to our designs, elevating them to new heights of creativity and expression."

The result of this collaboration is a collection that transcends the confines of conventional streetwear, seamlessly blending contemporary style with cultural heritage. It is a celebration of love in all its forms, a testament to the transformative power of creative collaboration, and a reflection of the enduring connection between art and fashion.

The new collection Language of Love has been released online and in stores.

For more information about KA-1 Clothing and its Language of Love collection, please visit www.ka-1.com or follow them on @ka1clothing.