Arab Plast Dubai 2025 to champion sustainability and circular economy

Al Fajer Information and Services LLC is set to host the 17th edition of its flagship trade show, ArabPlast, under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated. This renowned International Trade Fair for Plastics, Recycling, Petrochemicals, Packaging, and Rubber will take place from January 7–9, 2025, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, UAE. The event will welcome over 750 exhibitors from 35 countries, including 12 country pavilions, showcasing a spectrum of innovations and solutions shaping the future of these industries.

ArabPlast 2025 will serve as a vibrant hub, uniting leading UAE exhibitors with global participants from Austria, China, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, and many other nations, alongside representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This convergence under one roof aims to accelerate industry goals toward sustainability while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global manufacturing and innovation hub.

Nadhal Mohamed Kadar, exhibition director of ArabPlast

Nadhal Mohamed Kadar, exhibition director of ArabPlast, emphasised the show’s pivotal role in advancing cutting-edge technologies across the plastics, recycling, petrochemicals, packaging, and rubber sectors. He stated, "The Middle East, particularly the GCC, plays a crucial role in the global plastics and petrochemicals industry due to its abundant natural resources. Hosting ArabPlast in Dubai underscores the region’s position as a leader in manufacturing and innovation, driving industrial progress on a global scale."

Highlighting the significance of the petrochemical sector, he added, "The GCC’s petrochemical industry contributes significantly to regional GDP, with combined revenues exceeding $100 billion. Saudi Arabia leads as the largest producer, while the UAE, bolstered by key players such as Borouge, accounts for 8.5 per cent of global petrochemical production."

OQ, a principal sponsor of ArabPlast 2025 and a long-time supporter of the event, will unveil its latest rotomoulding solution at the exhibition. Sadiq Al Lawati, Polymer Marketing Managing Director at OQ, remarked, "Congratulations to ArabPlast on its 17th International Trade Show. As the principal sponsor, OQ is proud to support this influential platform and contribute to a future shaped by collaboration and sustainable innovation." Similarly, Yasser F Al Daajani, vice-president of commercial and business at Tasnee KSA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Tasnee is honoured to participate once again in ArabPlast, a key platform for driving progress in the plastics and petrochemical sectors. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders to shape the future of petrochemicals regionally and globally." The significance of plastics, renowned for their versatility across industries such as construction, aviation, healthcare, and sports, continues to grow as sustainability takes center stage. ArabPlast 2025 will spotlight the critical role of recycling, a sector anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.3 per cent by 2026. The event will inspire stakeholders to embrace circular practices that enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Prominent participants such as Borouge, KEZAD, Astra Polymers, and Ecopolymers from the UAE, along with Tasnee and Advanced Petrochemical Company from Saudi Arabia, will showcase groundbreaking technologies and innovations. Their participation underscores the event’s emphasis on sustainability and excellence.

ArabPlast has evolved into a premier platform that not only celebrates industrial advancements but also fosters meaningful discussions and collaborations. With its 17th edition, the exhibition cements its status as a cornerstone event for the plastics, petrochemicals, and recycling industries, reinforcing the UAE’s stature as a global leader in innovation and sustainability.