Apparel Group's Inglot lights up DSS with exclusive Modesh and Dana collaboration and collection launch

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 4:51 PM

This summer, Dubai’s favourite characters Modesh and Dana collaborate with Inglot to create a special summer collection for Dana, offering customers a unique makeover experience using products with colours inspired by Dana’s iconic looks.

Apparel Group’s renowned cosmetics brand, Inglot, invites beauty enthusiasts to an exclusive and transformative event. Inglot is set to unveil a ground-breaking collaboration with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) at the Dubai Hills Mall until September 3.

This much-anticipated collaboration will be highlighted by the release of the Inglot playinn summer collection. Customers can accentuate their eyelids with the Inglot playinn gel eyeliner, designed with a captivating palette of eight dynamic shades. The eyeshadow collection, which promises to elevate every artistic flair, empowers customers to craft chic summer looks effortlessly.

Furthermore, the nail polishes in this collection introduce four vibrant summer-centric shades, curated to complement every style. The warm undertones of yellow, purple, pink, and orange are specifically formulated to amplify radiant summer tan.

Beauty enthusiasts too have a golden opportunity to shine. By visiting Inglot’s official Instagram page and showcasing makeovers using Inglot products through reels or posts, participants stand a chance to win special prizes. One fortunate winner will be bestowed with an enticing gift hamper and will be exclusively featured on Inglot’s Instagram page.

As part of DSS, Inglot is also offering its customers an additional treat. Shoppers at their Dubai Hills Mall store will receive personalised products with each purchase. These customised items will be available for collection on September 3.

Inglot, under the umbrella of Apparel Group, continues to lead the industry by bringing innovative and exclusive experiences to its customers. This event is a testament to their commitment to quality and excellence in the world of beauty.

Enjoy the ultimate summer extravaganza filled with incredible surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights, and endless entertainment this Dubai Summer Surprises, running until September 3. For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media channels, and mydss.ae.

To know more about Apparel Group's brand, Inglot, visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/.