Apparel Group’s brand Forest Essentials wins Superbrand status at Superbrands Award 2023

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 4:37 PM

In a spectacular celebration of branding excellence, – Forest Essentials, a renowned luxury Ayurveda brand within Apparel Group, has announced that it has won the prestigious Superbrands status. Along with other nine brands, Forest Essentials received this recognition at a grand ceremony held on September 28 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

The Superbrands organisation, renowned globally as an independent authority and arbiter of branding brilliance, is dedicated to honouring exceptional brands and fostering the discipline of branding. The accolade is a testament to the relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction that each of the winning brands epitomises.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic perspective on the recognition, stating, “Receiving this prestigious Award is both an honour and a valuable affirmation of our strategic commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled quality and value, reflecting the strength and resilience of our brand portfolio. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team; whose consistent efforts enhance our brand’s reputation and strategically position us for continued growth and success in the competitive global market.”

This award serves as a testament to Forest Essentials’ exceptional ability to grow and exceed in the competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in the global fashion and lifestyle industry. The award demonstrates Forest Essentials’ unique ability to resonate with consumers, offering products and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.

This recognition capitalises Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to nurture and grow brands in the competitive market, further solidifying their position in the global market.