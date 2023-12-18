Apollo Clinic Dubai launches Apollo ProHealth

Apollo Clinic, a part of Apollo Hospitals Group, India’s first multi-speciality chain of hospitals, today launched the Apollo ProHealth Programme – the most powerful, proactive Health Management program for the very first time in Dubai. Apollo ProHealth will be the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive health program in the city, to be powered by pHRA (personalised Health Risk Assessment), and enabled by Artificial Intelligence.

‘Preventive Medicine’ is the future of healthcare. Envisioning a world where people will lead their lives experiencing wellness every single day, this program has been specially curated and conceptualised by Apollo’s experts and innovators in preventive healthcare. ProHealth is based on the experience & learning from over 20 million health checks conducted by Apollo, and empowers individuals and businesses with actionable health analytics, to know and eradicate health risks, and lead healthier and happier lives. The program brings technology & human elements together, by providing a personal Health Mentor to guide each individual to stay focussed on their health trajectory to gain better health and lasting happiness.

The Apollo Hospitals Group introduced the first ‘Personalised Preventive Health Check’ over four decades ago in India, and is now introducing the world’s most powerful preventive health management program to redefine newer dimensions of healthcare in Dubai. Research has shown that nearly 80% of NCD mortality is preventable, and the Apollo ProHealth program will help prevent these deaths.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group said: “Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) pose the greatest healthcare challenge. The WHO has emphasized that chronic lifestyle ailments are best managed via preventive measures. Preventive healthcare, in the form of personalised and health management programs, can play a vital role in detecting diseases in their early stages. Apollo ProHealth is designed on the three principles of Predict, Prevent and Overcome, to ensure tangible, measurable changes in the lives of people. The use of AI to assess risk is backed by learning gained from over 20 million health checks, enabling the program to transform the concept of preventive healthcare in the country. With the AI-enabled personalised Health Risk Assessment (pHRA), a dedicated Health Mentor and appropriate clinical and lifestyle interventions, each individual is guided at every step on the pathway towards healthy living.”

Faizal Kottikollon, founder and chairman of KEF Holdings commented: “I am very pleased to see such a comprehensive health check program being launched. I firmly believe that ProHealth will empower individuals & businesses with actionable health analytics, to know and eradicate health risks, and lead healthier and happier lives.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: It's great to see the new innovative technologies in healthcare which will help the communities for the betterment of their lifestyle. Technology is transforming our approach to dealing with health risks and enabling early detection and therefore must be integrated into preventive screenings. With AI and big data playing a key role in predicting risks and delivering personalised health solutions, Apollo’s ProHealth individualised preventive health program is a step in the right direction.” Mohammed Abdulla Alfalsi, the senior official from Dubai Police, said on the occasion, A novel preventive health plan such as this will help the community to take charge of their health. He congratulates the Apollo Clinic for introducing this program to Dubai.

Mubeen Veettil, general manager of Karama Clinic, extended his vote of thanks, appreciating the support and participation of everyone.