Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) 2024: A celebration of youth creativity and innovation

Funun Arts Group, Youth Creative Minds Hub, and Young Times are excited for the fourth annual Student Art Show (ASAS) 2024, a spectacular showcase of young talent and artistic expression. This year's event, themed "art and innovation," will take place on November 9 and 10 at Study World, Dubai Academic City.









ASAS 2024 brings together over 1,000 young artists aged 5 to 25 to explore the dynamic relationship between art and technology. The event will feature a diverse range of artistic expressions, including painting, sculpture, digital art, and mixed media. Attendees can expect to be amazed by the creativity and innovation displayed by these talented young individuals.

Key highlights of ASAS 2024:

•Art Exhibition: A captivating showcase of stunning artworks created by young artists.

•Art Installations: Immersive experiences that blend art and technology.

•Art Talks: Inspiring discussions with renowned artists and industry experts. •Art and Innovation Workshops: Hands-on sessions to explore the intersection of art and various fields. Since its inception in 2020, ASAS has grown tremendously. Founders Shiba Khan and Farah Khan of Funun Arts Group remarked: “From just 150 participants in our first edition to over 1,000 students this year, ASAS has become a pivotal platform for young artists to experiment with new media, unconventional techniques, and innovative ideas.” This edition highlights how art can serve as a vehicle for environmental consciousness and contemporary thought, aligning with UAE’s forward-looking goals

“We are thrilled to witness the growth of ASAS over the past few years. This year's theme, ‘Art and Innovation,’ encourages young artists to think outside the box and explore new possibilities,” said Khan Ayaan Abdulla and Mohd Huzaifa Khan, founders, Funun Arts Group.