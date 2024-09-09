Angela Kayal brings a world of luxury interior design expertise to Dubai

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:48 PM

Angela Kayal, an experienced interior architect renowned for her luxurious and sophisticated designs, is set to make a significant impact in Dubai’s thriving design scene. Known for her distinctive style that seamlessly blends elegance with functionality, Kayal’s work has been celebrated for its use of rich textures, refined colour palettes, and meticulous attention to detail.

With an impressive academic background, Kayal first earned a degree in psychology from Glasgow University before relocating to Brighton, England, where she pursued her passion for interior architecture at Brighton University. Early in her career, she served as a chief architect in an engineering firm for two years, a role that honed her technical expertise and creative vision.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Kayal founded her own interior design company, quickly establishing a reputation for delivering visually stunning and comfortable spaces. Her commitment to quality has earned her hundreds of satisfied clients and solidified her status as one of Palestine’s premier interior designers.

Kayal’s design philosophy is deeply rooted in her belief that a home should be a true reflection of its owner’s personality and lifestyle. Driven by the idea of 'building dreams not walls', she believes in adapting her designs to align with her clients’ styles and visions, ensuring that every project captures the unique personality and energy of those who inhabit the space. This personalised approach allows her to create environments that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also deeply meaningful to her clients. A mother of three and wife to a legendary footballer, she draws inspiration from her family, channeling her passion and energy into her work. Now, she is poised to bring her unique blend of contemporary and timeless design aesthetics to Dubai, a city she has long admired. Kayal is excited to collaborate with clients who share her passion for creating luxurious, comfortable, and personalised spaces. Her commitment to understanding and embracing each client’s individual needs guarantees that every project will result in a home that feels authentically theirs. Kayal’s expansion into Dubai marks a new chapter in her illustrious career, as she continues to create exceptional spaces that reflect her deep understanding of design and dedication to her craft.

For more information, visit Angela’s instagram page @angela.kayal.architecture.