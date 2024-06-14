AMWAJ Development breaks ground at ‘Starlight Park’ residential community in Meydan

(L-to R) George Chamoun, project director of Morganti GCC; Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development ; Zeina Khoury, founder of Zed Capital Real Estate; Ali Mourad; Emad Saleh, founder and chairman of AMWAJ Development; Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development ; Hassan Hijazi, CFO of AMWAJ Development ; Venkata Siva Kumar, CFO of Green Gardenia Landscaping LLC ; Mohammed Musthafa, managing director of Emsquare Engineering Consultants ; Imtiaz Pasha, project director of Sumer Contracting Company LLC

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 11:58 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:08 PM

AMWAJ Development held its groundbreaking ceremony for its inaugural residential project ‘Starlight Park’, a four-building freehold community in the heart of Meydan’s District 11. Starlight Park offers 172 apartments including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units, with expansive living and community spaces with handover anticipated for Q2 2026,

The ceremony saw the esteemed presence of Emad Saleh, founder and chairman of AMWAJ Development; Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development; Hassan Hijazi, CFO of AMWAJ Development, Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development, Zeina Khoury, founder of Zed Capital Real Estate and official sales partner for the Starlight Park Project; Venkata Siva Kumar, CFO of Green Gardenia Landscaping LLC; Mohammed Musthafa, managing director of Emsquare Engineering Consultants; Imtiaz Pasha, project director of Sumer Contracting Company LLC; George Chamoun, project director of Morganti GCC, along with the dedicated team of AMWAJ Development.

“We are excited to break ground on the site of Starlight Park just days after the launch, demonstrating our commitment to efficiently deliver our projects efficiently and on time” said Emad Saleh, Chairman and Founder of AMWAJ Development. “Our vision is to innovate and lead in introducing better, smarter and more efficient ways of delivering projects, and Starlight Park will serve as an example of this.”

AMWAJ Development is on a forward trajectory to develop over 1.5 million square feet in new residential projects by 2024, and over 2 million square feet in construction by 2025. Starlight Park is the first development to be launched in 2024 with more projects planned for 2024.

Residents of Starlight Park will enjoy dedicated amenities in each building which include assigned parking spots, EV charging stations, a common outdoor garden oasis, a rooftop pool, gym, rooftop cinema, indoor/outdoor kids play areas, yoga and boxing studios, paddle tennis and a resident’s lounge. “Our aim is to redefine Dubai's luxury mid-market residential segment by delivering innovative and eco-friendly communities that set new standards for living excellence,” said Saleh. "Our management team brings over 25 years of diverse development and construction expertise including 11 years across Europe and Middle East markets, and we will continue to leverage that experience to deliver bespoke living experiences across prime areas of Dubai.”

Starlight Park, located in Meydan District 11 along the Al Ain Road, is a four-building freehold residential community and offers unparalleled living experiences through cutting edge design, high-quality finishings and materials, and extensive resident amenities dedicated to each building. Units will be available in 1-bedroom 2-bedroom and three-bedroom with prices starting at Dh988,000.