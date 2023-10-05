Ambassador of Philippines visits Al Maya Supermarkets

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 5:11 PM

Alfonso Ferdinand A Ver, ambassador of Philippines to UAE visited the Al Maya Group’s Supermarkets in Dubai, informed Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group. Vachani provided an overview of the diverse range of products sourced from the Philippines available at Al Maya Supermarkets. He also conveyed that Al Maya Group is a significant importer of FMCG products from the Philippines.

The ambassador appreciated the group’s role in promoting Philippine food products in the UAE. While discussing with the ambassador, Vachani mentioned that Al Maya Group is keen to expand its products portfolio from the Philippines. They also discussed ways to further enhance trade between Philippines FMCG companies and Al Maya Group.

Vachani extended his gratitude to the ambassador for visiting Al Maya Supermarket, and assured him full support from Al Maya Group for importing more and more FMCG goods from the Philippines.