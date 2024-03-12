Alton Fencing and Steel Trading LLC: Redefining standards in fencing and steel solutions

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM

In an ever-evolving world where security and aesthetics are paramount, Alton Fencing and Steel Trading LLC stands tall as a beacon of reliability and innovation. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company has emerged as a leading provider of fencing and steel solutions.

Established with a vision to redefine standards in the industry, Alton Fencing brings together expertise, dedication, and a customer-centric approach to deliver unparalleled products and services. Its extensive range of offerings caters to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, ensuring that every client finds the perfect solution tailored to their needs.

At the core of its success lies a relentless pursuit of excellence. The team at Alton Fencing understands that each project is unique, requiring a blend of creativity and technical proficiency. From initial consultation to final installation, the professionals work closely with clients to transform their vision into reality. Whether it is enhancing security, improving privacy, or adding a touch of elegance to outdoor spaces, the company has the expertise to exceed expectations.

One of the hallmarks of Alton Fencing is its unwavering commitment to quality. The company sources the finest materials and employs advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure that every product meets the highest standards of durability and reliability. The comprehensive range of fencing solutions includes GI / Aluminum Panel, GI Continuous Fence, Welded Mesh, RTA / Deco Fence, Chain Link Mesh fence, Security Fence, PVC – Eco Hoarding, Fence Branding, Anti Climb Fence, Heras Fence, Cast Iron Fence, Aluminum Fence, Metal / Police Barrier, Palisade Fence, Car Park Shed, Gabion Fence, Construction Signage, 3D Signages, Security Porta Cabins, PCC / RCC Blocks, Steel Gate, Post / Gate Barrier.

Since its modest beginnings in 1998, Alton has experienced remarkable growth and success. Originally established as Giant Building Maintenance Co. in Dubai with just 15 employees, the company evolved and expanded its services over the years. In 2003, it rebranded as ALTON Interiors, focusing on the advertising sector in Dubai. Subsequently, in 2015, Alton transitioned into the construction sector as a fencing contractor, rebranding as ALTON Fencing and Steel Trading LLC in Dubai and employing a total of 105 staff members. Throughout its journey, Alton has consistently met the evolving needs of its major customers with exceptional service and a comprehensive range of fencing solutions.

Over time, Alton diversified its operations and ventured into manufacturing prefabricated houses. This led to the establishment of Alton Prefab Industries LLC in Sharjah. Additionally, the company expanded its capabilities by setting up a steel fabrication facility and introducing a new industrial manufacturing license under Alton Fencing & Steel Trading LLC. Furthermore, Alton initiated operations in concrete block manufacturing through Alton Block Ind. LLC in Sharjah.

In 2021 and 2022, Alton expanded its presence by launching new branches in UAQ as Alton Fencing & Steel Trading, and in Abu Dhabi as Alton Fencing & Fixing Sole Trading. Furthermore, the company has recently extended its services into new markets, including the UK with operations in London and Manchester, and Saudi Arabia with branches in Neom and Riyadh.

Beyond products, Alton Fencing prides itself on building lasting relationships with clients based on trust, integrity, and reliability. The team works closely with clients to understand their requirements and deliver custom solutions that meet their specifications. The dedication to customer satisfaction has earned the company a reputation for excellence, with many clients returning for their fencing and steel needs time and again.

In conclusion, Alton Fencing and Steel Trading LLC stands as a trusted partner for all fencing and steel needs. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to building secure and beautiful spaces that stand the test of time.

Visit www.altonfence.com to learn more about products and services and discover how Alton can help bring visions to life.