AlQaisar Accounting Services empowers SMEs in UAE’s thriving market

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 5:07 PM

Based in the UAE, a global trade and business hub with over half a million SMEs, AlQaisar Accounting Services is poised to support an increase to 1 million by 2030, providing comprehensive financial solutions tailored to SMEs as well as to large multi-nationals the regions is famed for.

A lesser known reality is that the UAE’s vibrant business environment offers immense opportunities for SMEs. The nation’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and progressive regulatory framework make it an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs. However, navigating the complexities of the UAE’s financial and regulatory landscape can be daunting for small and medium-sized businesses. This is where AlQaisar Accounting Services steps in, offering expertise and personalised support to ensure SMEs thrive in this competitive market.

Founder Qaisar Nawaz (FCCA), who established the company in 2020, emphasises their commitment to empowering SMEs. "Our mission is to deliver tailored, one-window financial solutions that empower small to medium-sized enterprises by managing their accounting, compliance, and financial needs efficiently and effectively,” he explains.

Comprehensive financial solutions for SMEs

AlQaisar Accounting Services offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions tailored to SMEs. Their CFO Services provide strategic financial management and planning, ensuring businesses have the expertise needed to make informed decisions. Accounting and bookkeeping ensures that financial records are accurate and compliant with regulatory standards. The company also offers add-on auditing services, conducting thorough financial audits to enhance transparency and accountability.

Navigating complex tax regulations is made easier with AlQaisar's tax compliance and advisory services. For businesses looking to establish themselves in the UAE, AlQaisar facilitates the setup process with business licensing and company registrations. Additionally, they streamline the process of opening business accounts through their bank account setup services and assist with the legalities of employee visas via their visa processing services. To ensure ongoing compliance with UAE regulations, AlQaisar also provides legal compliance and annual audits.

1 million SMEs by 2030

The UAE’s vision for economic diversification relies heavily on the success of its SME sector. With the goal of reaching 1 million SMEs by 2030, there is a clear need for robust support systems to help these businesses flourish. Access to financing remains one of the primary challenges for SMEs in the UAE. While the government has introduced various initiatives to support SME growth, the participation of financial institutions and service providers is essential. AlQaisar addresses this need by helping clients have the structure in place they need to access comprehensive financial solutions that bridge the gap between SMEs and the resources they require. Client-centric approach and recognition By offering customised services tailored to the specific needs of each client, AlQaisar ensures that SMEs receive the support they need to succeed. Looking ahead, AlQaisar Accounting Services aims to expand its service offerings to include more digital tools for clients, enhancing service delivery through technology integration. The company also plans to target new businesses entering the UAE market, assisting them with setup and compliance needs. By leveraging their extensive experience and comprehensive solutions, AlQaisar Accounting Services is committed to becoming the premier accounting service provider in the UAE. Their vision is to enable businesses to reach their full potential through expert financial guidance and support.

For more information, please visit company website at https://al-qas.com.