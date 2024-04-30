Alef Group hands over 819 units at Al Mamsha to customers

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group.

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:33 PM

Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced the handover of 819 residential units to customers at Al Mamsha, Souks’s zone.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: “This milestone marks a significant moment in the growth of the community, and it's truly a testament to the remarkable development of Al Mamsha and Sharjah.

He added: “Al Mamsha holds a special significance in Muwaileh, serving as a vibrant hub for residents and businesses alike. Its unique footprint in the area has not only transformed the landscape but also enriched the community with its diverse offerings.”

The Al Mamsha Souks project features a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed and curated to the exact needs of residents, allowing for comfort without compromising on aesthetics.

Al Mamsha Sharjah, located in the heart of New Sharjah, is a vibrant community that offers residents an elevated and unparalleled lifestyle. The development, which seeks to showcase local talent and entrepreneurship, has transformed the project into a trendy and highly advanced destination for all ages.

Al Mamsha Souks was inspired by the architecture of the old souks in the Emirate of Sharjah. It was designed with the latest style according to a sustainable environment that enhances human health and well-being using shaded pedestrian paths that harmonize with architecture designed to provide comfort, safety, and privacy for residents and visitors.

Al Mamsha Souks is the zone 1 of Al Mamsha Sharjah by Alef Group which includes 33 buildings, retail shops, kids play area, and many more.

The mixed-use development represents the vital element at the heart of Al Mamsha project, as it is characterised by its lively atmosphere inspired by the old Khan souks, which is full of original culture and customs, and carries with it the freshness of ancient life and the smell of ancient heritage.

Amenities for residents include enhanced security, swimming pools, gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, parks and children’s play areas.

For more information, visit www.alefgroup.ae.