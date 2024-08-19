Alef Group completes Hayyan master infrastructure project
Arim and Alma neighbourhoods progressing ahead of schedule
Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced the completion of the master infrastructure for the Hayyan development. The project includes the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods which are progressing ahead of schedule, showcasing Alef Group's commitment to delivering exceptional residential projects.
Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: "The completion of the master infrastructure at Hayyan and the ahead-of-schedule progress in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods reflect our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional living environments. We are dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable residential options that enrich the lives of our residents."
Arim Neighbourhood
Arim neighbourhood consists of 848 units and provides a unique living experience characterised by modern amenities, lush greenery, and sustainable design. The villas in Arim are designed to maximise natural light, with spacious layouts and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious blend of comfort and aesthetics.
Alma Neighbourhood
Alma, the newly launched zone within Hayyan, includes 299 elegant two- to six-bedroom villas and townhouses. It boasts direct views of Hayyan's Clubhouse and Lagoon, offering residents privacy and a range of international quality standards. Alma features access to the largest community park, expansive playfields, and allotments for organic gardens, enhancing the daily lives of its residents.
Located in the heart of Sharjah, Hayyan spans 8.7 million sq ft and is designed to offer an unparalleled living experience. The development features eco-friendly villas, the largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah, community parks, and a mall, creating a vibrant and sustainable community.
Alef Group remains committed to sustainable development and enriching the lives of Sharjah's residents.
For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group's endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae.