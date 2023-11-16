Al Mawakeb Schools shine at GITEX 2023 with student-led AI, sustainability, and metaverse projects

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM

In a remarkable demonstration of talent and innovation, students from Al Mawakeb Schools achieved outstanding success at the North Star GITEX 2023, securing the top three positions at the Young Falcons Exhibition. This exceptional accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of the 'Al Mawakeb Innovates' programme and the schools’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of technological pioneers.

These victories are not just accolades but also represent the schools’ deep-rooted emphasis on integrating advanced technology and sustainable solutions in education. The winning projects, focusing on AI, sustainability, and the metaverse, showcase the students' ability to tackle complex global challenges through technological innovation.

The North Star GITEX is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds in technology and innovation, and this year, the students of Al Mawakeb Schools have proven they stand among industry leaders. Their projects, developed through rigorous research and creative thinking, underline the school's commitment to fostering a future-ready generation capable of driving positive change.

Innovative Minds Spearheading Change

The exhibition highlighted the students' aptitude for innovation and their ability to integrate complex concepts such as AI and the metaverse in sustainable solutions. Their projects tackle real-world challenges, demonstrating not just academic excellence but a deep sense of social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

A Platform for Youth Empowerment

GITEX 2023 has provided these young innovators with an unparalleled opportunity to exhibit their work on an international stage, rubbing shoulders with tech giants and gaining insights into the industry's future. The exposure to such a rich environment stimulates students' passion for technology and entrepreneurship, setting them on a path to becoming the trailblazers of tomorrow.

Pioneering the Future of Education

Alissar Nasr, CAO at Al Mawakeb schools, stated that Al Mawakeb students' participation in GITEX 2023 reflects the remarkable achievements of our learners. She emphasised the school's commitment to fostering immersive learning experiences that extend beyond the classroom. Nasr believes in cultivating a culture of continuous innovation, where our students are encouraged and empowered to explore, experiment, and confidently bring their ideas to fruition. Inspired by the visionary leadership of the UAE, our students are driven to contribute their innovative ideas to the nation's growth and progress.

Founded in 1979, Al Mawakeb, represented in its three schools in Dubai (Al Mawakeb Al Garhoud, Al Mawakeb Al Barsha and Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej), has a rich history of academic excellence infused with cutting-edge technological integration. Through initiatives like the 'Al Mawakeb Innovates' programme, the schools equip students with the tools and mindset to lead in the digital age while promoting the values of sustainability and global citizenship.