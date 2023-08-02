Al Habtoor Motors launches newly redesigned flagship Mitsubishi showroom in Deira

The new flagship Deira showroom is in line with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's (MMC) Dealer Visual Identity programme

Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:09 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:10 PM

Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has opened its newly redesigned main showroom in Deira. As the oldest showroom in its network, this launch marks a significant milestone in Al Habtoor Motors' journey of excellence. Following the recent major renovation and successful launch of the Sheikh Zayed Road branch, this flagship Deira showroom is in line with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's (MMC) Dealer Visual Identity programme.

Designed to reflect MMC's Dealer Visual Identity programme, the Deira showroom features a captivating 'Dynamic Slope' that creates a powerful, dynamic image, bringing customers closer to the Mitsubishi brand. The primary colour palette consists of black and grey with striking red accents, enhancing the showroom's visual appeal.

Spanning across 1168.4 sqm, the Deira showroom boasts two floors, with the ground floor seamlessly connected to the head office. Manned by an experienced and well-trained 11-member sales team, the showroom offers a high-end retail environment to ensure exceptional customer service.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and digital tools, the showroom includes the negotiation TVs that serve as discussion booths, facilitating a seamless and enjoyable customer experience. Located in the heart of Deira, adjacent to two bustling main roads, the showroom provides easy access to customers residing in Sharjah and Dubai. The welcoming reception area features a comfortable lounge and a convenient coffee counter, prioritising customer satisfaction.

The highlight feature of the showroom is the high visibility of the vehicle display area, complemented by a designated space for showcasing the hero car. Additionally, the showroom houses a dedicated genuine parts department and a separate accessories section, ensuring customer convenience.

In terms of customer services, the showroom offers easy access to finance and insurance companies, as well as RTA Department, on-site, for immediate vehicle registration. Furthermore, a dedicated delivery area is available for customers to take delivery of their vehicles.

Aligned with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's (MMC) new corporate brand, centered around the tagline 'Drive Your Ambition', the Dealer Visual Identity programme aims to establish a consistent and unified brand identity across all customer touchpoints.

"We are proud to announce the opening of our brand-new showroom in the heart of the city," said Karim Adnan Maksoud, managing director at Al Habtoor Motors. "The revamped flagship Mitsubishi Showroom in Deira, featuring the signature 'Dynamic Slope,' exudes a strong and energetic image. We have designed the showroom to provide an unbeatable customer experience and ensure that our cars shine as the stars of the showroom."

The prestigious inauguration of the showroom was led by Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO at Al Habtoor Motors, and Masatsugu Kurahashi, division general manager, Europe and Middle East/Africa/South Asia Division, MMC. The event witnessed the presence of Yutaka Yano, president, Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa.